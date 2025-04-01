Stocks Gyrate as Anxiety Brews Before Tariff Day: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks almost wiped out gains after the White House said President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs will take immediate effect after they are announced Wednesday, adding to concerns about the economic impacts of a trade war.

In another volatile session, the S&P 500 came well off session highs. An earlier drop of 1% was triggered by weak manufacturing and jobs data. Treasury yields fell across the curve as traders slightly boosted their bets on Federal Reserve policy easing. That’s even as the Institute for Supply Management’s price measure increased to the highest since June 2022.

Subscribe to the Stock Movers Podcast on Apple, Spotify and other Podcast Platforms.

It’s a been a dizzying period for investors bracing for Trump’s tariff plan. As the deadline approaches, it’s still not clear how far he’ll go in overturning the current rules-based system of global commerce. The uncertainty has shaken markets, prompted economists to cut their growth forecasts and forced central bankers to factor in the potential inflationary impact of import costs.

“Sentiment remains fragile before tariff day,” said Fawad Razaqzada at City Index and Forex.com. “With the exact scope of these measures still uncertain, you would imagine that investors remain cautious. So, despite the apparent reversal pattern we have seen since yesterday, the trajectory of stocks remains highly uncertain in the near-term outlook.”

The S&P 500 was little changed. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 4.16%. The dollar fell 0.1%.

“We doubt that ‘Liberation Day’ is going to mark the end around tariff uncertainty,” said HSBC strategists led by Max Kettner. “We’d argue the potential is in fact higher for the 2 April deadline to introduce even more uncertainty – and hence prolonged broad-based weakness in leading indicators.”

Market participants are positioning for another solid stretch of performance for Treasuries after signs of cooling US growth drove a first-quarter rally that left benchmark 10-year yields down about a half-percentage point from their January peak. Trend-following hedge funds turned short US equities and long Treasuries last month and the rotation has room to run, according to analysis by Barclays Plc.

Rising potential for a US recession has Pacific Investment Management Co. touting the attractiveness of “stable sources of returns” in global bonds.

The bond manager is warning that President Donald Trump’s aggressive trade, cost-cutting and immigration policies stand to slow the world’s biggest economy by more than previously expected, hurting the labor market and supporting its view for investors to tilt their portfolios toward safer assets.

There’s “a strong case to diversify away from highly priced US equities into a broader mix of global, high quality bonds,” Pimco’s Tiffany Wilding and Andrew Balls wrote in a note. Markets “are in the early stages of a multiyear period in which fixed income can outperform equities while offering a more favorable risk-adjusted profile.”

Before the Bell: ISM in Focus, Chips Act, Carmakers Tariff Plea

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 1:24 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.0799

The British pound was little changed at $1.2927

The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 149.42 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 3.1% to $84,996.4

Ether rose 5.3% to $1,916.52

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 4.16%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 2.69%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.63%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $71.31 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $3,112.78 an ounce

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.