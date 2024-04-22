Stocks Halt $2 Trillion Rout as Earnings Roll In: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks rebounded after a $2 trillion selloff, with Corporate America kicking off the busiest week for first-quarter earnings that will be key in shaping the outlook for equities.

About 180 S&P 500 companies — more than 40% of the index’s market capitalization — were due to report their results this week. But the biggest expectations are for the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps, whose profits are forecast to rise 38% from a year ago, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. The focus on earnings comes after a selloff triggered by geopolitical jitters and signals the Federal Reserve will be in no rush to cut rates.

“Earnings are now moving to the forefront,” said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak + Co. “Guidance is going to have to be good enough to raise the consensus estimates in a material way for both 2024 and 2025, if the stock market is going to bounce back in significant fashion.”

Equity strategists at Wall Street’s top banks are split on whether companies can deliver on robust earnings forecasts. While Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson said he expects profit growth to improve as the economy strengthens, his counterpart at JPMorgan Chase & Co., Mislav Matejka, argues that hot inflation, a stronger dollar and geopolitical tensions are clouding the outlook.

Nearly two-thirds of 409 respondents in Bloomberg’s latest Markets Live Pulse survey said they expect earnings to give the US equity benchmark a boost. That’s the highest vote of confidence for corporate profits since the poll began asking the question in October 2022.

The S&P 500 rose to 4,990, following a six-day rout that sent the gauge near “oversold” territory. Nvidia Corp. led gains in big tech. Apple Inc. was named a top pick for 2024 at Bank of America Corp. on optimism over the iPhone maker’s upcoming results. The UK’s FTSE 100 Index closed at a record high for the first time in more than a year.

Treasuries wavered ahead of a flurry of bond auctions this week that will test investors’ appetite after yields hit the highest in 2024.

US earnings updates this week will be key to see if they can keep buoying risk appetite in a higher-for-longer rate environment, according to the BlackRock Investment Institute’s weekly commentary. “We’re overweight US stocks and see the AI theme broadening,” the firm noted.

“Concerns about rising interest rates, stubborn inflation, and geopolitical risks aren’t going anywhere — but this week, the tech sector may be calling the shots,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley.

Hedge funds are getting back to buying global equities, shrugging off broader market volatility to gobble up tech stocks at the fastest pace in two months, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s trading desk.

New long positions outpaced short sales last week while single stocks saw “the largest notional buying in over a year,” the traders wrote in a note, marking a bullish turn in sentiment after hedge funds had been selling for the prior three weeks.

US stocks are being supported by company fundamentals, but elevated implicit growth expectations and sentiment are now headwinds, according to Citigroup Inc. strategists.

The team led by Scott Chronert says their analysis projects a 76% probability of first-quarter profits exceeding bottom-up consensus. However, the likelihood of earnings upside falls to 49% for the remainder of 2024 — suggesting corporates may be reticent to raise guidance.

Big tech companies are running out of steam as the earnings momentum once enjoyed by the sector faces a cool down, according to UBS Group AG’s chief US equity strategist.

Ahead of this week’s earnings, UBS cut their sector recommendation on the “Big Six” technology stocks — Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Nvidia Corp. — to neutral from overweight.

“Earnings momentum is turning decidedly negative following a surge in profit growth,” Jonathan Golub at UBS said.

This week is consequential for markets, with big tech earnings and Friday’s key inflation data having the potential to redefine the near-term trajectory of the market, according to Jeremy Straub at Coastal Wealth.

“If big tech earnings and Friday’s inflation data disappoint, that could extend the duration and depth of this current stock market correction,” he noted. “While it’s possible the stock market has further room to decline, we remain constructive on stocks for 2024.”

Corporate Highlights:

Verizon Communications Inc. beat analysts’ estimates for profit as it stemmed losses in consumer wireless customers and more people chose premium plans.

Truist Financial Corp. posted lower first-quarter lending profits than analysts expected as it was forced to pay customers more for deposits with interest rates remaining elevated, and the bank trimmed its revenue guidance for the rest of the year.

Informatica Inc. said it’s not engaged in takeover talks following reports that discussions with Salesforce Inc. had cooled.

Kroger Co. and Albertsons Cos. agreed to divest more stores to C&S Wholesale Grocers, seeking to make their planned $24.6 billion merger more appealing to antitrust authorities.

Viking Holdings Ltd. and its existing shareholders are seeking to raise as much as $1.1 billion in a New York initial public offering, with the cruise operator looking to go public as the travel industry rebounds from its pandemic-era slump.

ASML Holding NV is weighing options to expand its presence in the Netherlands, after the government committed €2.5 billion ($2.7 billion) to infrastructure and education spending in the region where the company’s headquarters are located.

Tesla Inc.’s weekend move to slash prices across its range in China risks triggering a new round in the nation’s bruising price war, with Li Auto Inc. immediately responding with discounts and cash rebates on new models.

Reliance Industries Ltd., led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as a continued weakness in its petrochemicals business and higher taxes offset growth in its consumer unit and a large surge in other income.

Key events this week:

Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, S&P Global Services PMI, Tuesday

US new home sales, Tuesday

Tesla, PepsiCo earnings, Tuesday

BOE chief economist Huw Pill speaks, Tuesday

Germany IFO business climate, Wednesday

US durable goods, Wednesday

IBM, Boeing, Meta Platforms earnings, Wednesday

US GDP, wholesale inventories, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Microsoft, Alphabet, Airbus earnings, Thursday

Japan rate decision, Tokyo CPI, inflation and GDP forecasts, Friday

US personal income and spending, PCE deflator, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Exxon Mobil, Chevron earnings, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% as of 12:33 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%

The MSCI World index rose 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0649

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.2344

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 154.81 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.3% to $66,144.57

Ether rose 1% to $3,182.04

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.62%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.49%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.20%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold fell 2.5% to $2,332.60 an ounce

