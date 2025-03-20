Stocks Halt Fed-Fueled Rally as Trade Fear Lingers: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A fresh bout of instability gripped the stock market as uncertainties around the potential impacts of a trade war outweighed the latest housing and jobs data showing the world’s largest economy is still holding up.

Following the S&P 500’s biggest advance for a Federal Reserve day since July, the US equity benchmark pushed lower again. Not only does sentiment remain fragile just a week after the gauge slipped into a correction, the market was set to face a big test Friday. That’s when an estimated $4.5 trillion of options contracts expire in a quarterly event ominously known as triple witching that often stokes volatility.

“While the bottom of the recent correction is likely in, we probably haven’t seen the end of volatility,” said Daniel Skelly, head of Morgan Stanley’s Wealth Management Market Research & Strategy Team. “Policy uncertainty hasn’t disappeared, and the market remains sensitive to sentiment shifts.”

The S&P 500 fell 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 lost 0.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average wavered.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.24%. The dollar rose 0.3%. The pound held losses as the Bank of England voted to stay put on rates amid a turbulent global backdrop. Copper fluctuated near $10,000 a ton.

After keeping rates steady on Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell downplayed mounting growth concerns and the price hits that could be on the way from President Donald Trump’s aggressive trade war. He even revived a once-abandoned term to say the inflationary impact of tariffs is likely to be transitory.

To Matt Maley at Miller Tabak, investors’ fears were somehow soothed by Powell’s comments as they seemed to come away with the feeling that the Fed will step to the plate and do whatever is needed to prevent a recession.

“The question now is whether the bounce that began late last week is something will signal the bottom for this decline or it’s something that is merely working off the short-term oversold condition that had developed by mid-week last week,” Maley said.

Following the Fed decision, President Trump said the Fed should cut interest rates. His post Wednesday evening came as the administration prepares to unveil a fresh wave of tariffs, which Powell signaled was hanging over forecasts.

“The S&P 500 is looking to find some semblance of stabilization from what has practically been a straight down leg lower,” according to Bespoke Investment Group strategists. “Stabilization doesn’t mean immediately reversing and trading in a straight line higher. Usually, it takes a period of back-and-forth churning before the market can gain enough energy to stage a rally.”

Bespoke also highlighted the weekly survey from the American Association of Individual Investors showing that bearish sentiment came in at 58.1%. That marks the fourth straight week of readings above 55% which has never happened in the survey’s history (since 1987), the strategists noted.

In corporate news, Apple Inc. is said to be undergoing a rare shake-up of its executive ranks, aiming to get its artificial intelligence efforts back on track after months of delays and stumble. Nvidia Corp. aims to spend billions of dollars to procure US-made chips and electronics over the next four years, the Financial Times reported. Kraken is acquiring retail futures trading platform NinjaTrader for $1.5 billion.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 1:32 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The MSCI World Index fell 0.3%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index was little changed

The Russell 2000 Index fell 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%

The euro fell 0.5% to $1.0844

The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.2961

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 148.84 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.7% to $83,943.35

Ether fell 3.5% to $1,964.36

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.24%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.78%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.65%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.6% to $68.23 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $3,036.32 an ounce

