Stocks Halt Rally as Job Openings Lift Bond Yields: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A rally that drove stocks to all-time highs lost steam and bond yields rose as an unexpected increase in job openings dimmed the outlook for Federal Reserve rate cuts, with Chair Jerome Powell reiterating his wait-and-see stance amid the threat of tariffs.

Following back-to-back record closes, the S&P 500 fell. That’s after the gauge hit its most-overbought level in a year, with a recent increase in bullish flows fueling profit-taking. Megacaps led losses, with Tesla Inc. down 5% as President Donald Trump threatened to withdraw subsidies from Elon Musk’s companies and examine the billionaire’s immigration status. Nvidia Corp. halted a six-day surge.

Short-dated Treasuries, which are more sensitive to imminent Fed moves, underperformed longer maturities. The dollar wavered.

US job openings hit the highest level since November, largely fueled by leisure and hospitality, and layoffs declined. Powell and other policymakers have consistently characterized labor-market conditions as solid in recent weeks, as they wait to assess the impact from Trump’s policies, including tariffs, on the economy.

Speaking Tuesday during a panel in Portugal, Powell said he expects the impact of tariffs to show up in inflation data in coming months, while acknowledging that uncertainties remain. Still, he added, policymakers are prepared to learn the impact could be “higher or lower, or later or sooner than we expected.”

“Federal Reserve interest rate policy is likely on hold for now,” said Josh Hirt at Vanguard. “If the labor market remains on the trajectory we expect, the Fed can afford to be patient. We anticipate the Fed will be able to make two more rate cuts later this year in this environment.”

Meantime, Senate Majority Leader John Thune said his chamber will soon vote on passage of Trump’s tax and spending bill after securing enough support to pass the legislation. The Senate worked through the night on Trump’s $3.3 trillion tax and spending package, with Republican leaders still negotiating Tuesday morning with key GOP holdouts.

Corporate Highlights:

Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has assumed oversight of sales in Europe and the US, leaving deputy and senior vice president Tom Zhu over Asia, following the high profile departure of Omead Afshar, people familiar with the matter said.

Boeing Co. said Stephen Parker will oversee the defense, space and security unit on a permanent basis, as Chief Executive Officer Kelly Ortberg molds his top leadership team, including the appointment of a new chief financial officer.

More than two weeks after the deadly crash of an Air India plane that killed all but one of the 242 people on board, investigators and the airline are studying possible dual engine failure as a scenario that prevented the Boeing Co. 787 jet from staying airborne.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. said it reached an agreement with creditors to end litigation that resulted from the movie theater chain’s debt restructuring last year.

Wolfspeed Inc., a chipmaker caught in President Donald Trump’s push to reshape Biden-era tech subsidies, filed bankruptcy to enact a creditor-backed plan to slash $4.6 billion in debt.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center resolved a contract dispute that threatened to interrupt treatment for thousands of cancer patients in the New York City area.

Macau’s monthly gaming revenue rose 19% in June, exceeding analyst expectations as visitors poured in to the world’s biggest gambling hub for Cantonese pop concerts and other entertainment offerings.

Merck KGaA is still scouting for acquisition targets after the German drug-to-semiconductor group completed its $3.9 billion takeover of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. on Tuesday.

BYD Co. registered its best month for car sales this year in June, after slashing prices across its range in a move that drew criticism from government authorities and industry groups.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 10:48 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.8%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1781

The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3713

The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 143.44 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.6% to $105,916.93

Ether fell 3.5% to $2,416.67

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.26%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 2.57%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.44%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $65.28 a barrel

Spot gold rose 1.3% to $3,346.63 an ounce

