Stocks Halt Rally as Oil Tops $100 on Truce Doubts: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A jump in oil prices drove stocks lower as optimism over a deal between the US and Iran faded, with both sides accusing each other of violating the truce announced after almost six weeks of fighting.

As traders remained focused on geopolitical developments, US crude topped $100 a barrel amid signs the Strait of Hormuz is still effectively closed. The S&P 500 fell from a one-month high. Carlyle Group Inc. lost 2.5% as the Wall Street Journal reported its flagship private-credit interval fund was hit with a wave of share-redemption requests.

The US and Iran prepared for peace talks in Pakistan later this week, with a fragile ceasefire largely holding, though pivotal issues such as control over the Strait of Hormuz and Israel’s offensive in Lebanon remain unresolved.

President Donald Trump vowed to keep troops in the Persian Gulf while ship traffic through Hormuz remained largely blocked even as some Chinese vessels lined up to escape.

“As geopolitical uncertainty remains high, not much matters for the market other than the durability of the ceasefire, shipping volume through the Strait of Hormuz and ultimately, whether a bona fide permanent deal is struck,” said Bradford Smith at Janus Henderson Investors.

Brent crude is set to average more than $100 a barrel through 2026 if the vital waterway remains closed for another month, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

That’s all happening at a time when data showed the US economy expanded at a slower pace than previously estimated in the final months of 2025. Consumer spending barely rose in February amid persistent inflation that’s set to accelerate due to the war.

The so-called core personal consumption expenditures price index, which excludes food and energy items, increased 0.4% from January. From the prior year, the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of underlying inflation advanced 3%.

“Even before the war, inflation pressures were especially acute in health care and financial services,” said Jeff Roach at LPL Financial. “We are a long way off from material improvement.”

The latest PCE report doesn’t reflect the recent surge in energy prices, but Friday’s consumer price index will begin to capture some of that impact, according to Bret Kenwell at eToro.

Economists expect a 0.9% increase in the CPI — the sharpest one-month advance since 2022 — after the war pushed gas prices up by over $1 per gallon.

A separate report Thursday showed recurring applications for US jobless benefits fell to the lowest level in almost two years, adding to evidence of stabilization in the labor market.

“We still see low numbers of those filing for unemployment benefits,” Roach said. “The labor market is holding steady amid a slowdown which gives the Fed some time to wait and manage to their dual mandate.”

Corporate Highlights:

CoreWeave Inc. has struck another, much larger $21 billion deal to supply computing power to Meta Platforms Inc. through 2032, deepening its business with the social media giant that’s trying to catch up in the race to build more powerful artificial intelligence models. Intel Corp., trying to promote the use of its technology in data centers, said Alphabet Inc.’s Google has committed to using future generations of its Xeon processors and other chips. Pacific Investment Management Co. is looking to sell a portion of the $14 billion of debt financing it’s providing for a massive Oracle Corp. data center in Michigan, according to people with knowledge of the matter. OpenAI said it is pausing its Stargate artificial intelligence infrastructure project in the UK, as it reins in ambitious spending plans ahead of a highly anticipated public listing. Chevron Corp. said its production fell as much as 6% in the first quarter due in part to the Iran war, echoing a similar disclosure from Exxon Mobil Corp. earlier this week. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 10:33 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.6% The MSCI World Index fell 0.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1681 The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3417 The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 159.18 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.1% to $70,620.84 Ether fell 2.2% to $2,161.36 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.31% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 3.02% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 12 basis points to 4.83% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 8.1% to $102.07 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.8% to $4,758.18 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.