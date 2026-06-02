Stocks Halt Rally as Traders Weigh US-Iran Signals: Markets Wrap

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A rally that drove stocks to a series of all-time highs took a breather as traders weighed prospects for an agreement that would end the war that has roiled financial markets around the world.

Signs of exhaustion emerged in the advance from war-fueled lows, with the S&P 500 halting an eight-day winning run. US crude wavered around $92. Treasuries barely budged ahead of this week’s first batch of jobs data that could cement the case for the Federal Reserve to leave rates higher for longer. Bitcoin dipped below $70,000 for the first time in almost two months.

The US and Iran started a ceasefire on April 8, though they’ve skirmished since then and are yet to finalize the details of the memorandum of understanding, which is meant to extend the truce by around two months and lead to the lifting an American blockade of ports.

President Donald Trump is still optimistic the US can reach an interim peace deal with Iran soon, after the Islamic Republic threatened to suspend talks because of Israel’s escalating attacks in Lebanon. Officials in Tehran are discussing their “final text” to send to the US, Iran’s Mehr news agency reported on Tuesday.

“While Trump’s insistence that diplomacy is still on the table has helped contain oil prices so far this week, upside risks remain in the event of a collapse in peace negotiations,” said Ian Lyngen at BMO Capital Markets. “For now, the market appears content to lean into the assumption that the US and Iran are on the brink of a deal.”

Corporate Highlights:

Marvell Technology Inc. rallied after Nvidia Corp.’s Jensen Huang predicted the semiconductor and networking company will be the next business to hit a $1 trillion valuation, more than five times its current capitalization. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. jumped after the company gave an outlook for annual sales that topped estimates, citing massive growth in AI-fueled demand for its servers and networking. Google parent Alphabet Inc. is raising $80 billion through a package of equity offerings, including an investment deal with Berkshire Hathaway Inc., as the company races to fund its ambitious artificial intelligence spending plans. Dollar General Corp. nudged up its profit outlook for this year after its low prices helped it win over more cash-strapped shoppers. Victoria’s Secret & Co. gained as the company beat earnings estimates and boosted its outlook, adding to signs of progress for Chief Executive Officer Hillary Super’s turnaround plan. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 9:32 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2% The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4% The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1645 The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3476 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.79 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 3.4% to $68,935.88 Ether fell 1.3% to $1,978.16 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.44% Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 2.97% Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.84% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed Spot gold rose 0.6% to $4,509.92 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.