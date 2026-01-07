Stocks Head for First 2026 Drop as Bonds Rally: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks are heading for their first down day of 2026 as traders take stock of a shifting risk landscape when many are building positions for the year ahead. Yields fell across the globe.

Futures for the S&P 500 dipped 0.1% after the benchmark notched a fresh high on Tuesday. European stocks traded flat, while a gauge for Asian stocks was also set for its first daily loss of the year. Nasdaq 100 contracts slipped 0.3%.

Stocks have been on a tear on optimism over solid earnings growth and inflation remaining sufficiently contained for the Federal Reserve to keep cutting interest rates. That optimism has persisted despite a worsening geopolitical backdrop, including US actions in Venezuela, its threats of intervention elsewhere and rising tensions between China and Japan.

“Shifting trends create uncertainties that need to be priced into assets,” said Florian Ielpo, head of macro and multi-asset at Lombard Odier. “We are talking about a breathing period, with investors taking time to rethink how to deploy their concentrated equity investments in a deconcentrating world.”

Bonds rose, with Europe leading gains as weak economic data in Germany and slowing euro-area inflation stirred expectations that the European Central Bank could cut rates this year. US Treasuries strengthened in step, with the 10-year yield falling three basis points to 4.14%.

What Bloomberg Strategists Say…

“As single-day gains in the European rates go, today’s moves are significant. Today’s gains must be seen in the context of a softer inflation narrative out of Germany and France prompting some profit-taking on short positions after more than a 25-basis point increase in long-end German yields over the past two months.”

— Ven Ram, macro strategist. For full analysis, click here.

Precious metals joined the broader pullback, with silver falling below $80 an ounce and gold breaking a three-day winning streak. Copper retreated from an all-time high. Mining stocks were among the biggest decliners in premarket trading, with Newmont Corp., Freeport-McMoRan Inc. and Barrick Mining Corp. all down 1% or more.

Oil extended losses after Washington moved to exert greater control over Venezuela’s industry, with President Donald Trump saying the country would turn over millions of barrels to the US. Brent crude traded near $60 a barrel on Wednesday.

Investors were also keeping tabs on the primary bond market as the first week of 2026 saw a surge in global issuance, signaling strong confidence despite heightened geopolitical risks.

European borrowers brought a record number of tranches to the market on Wednesday and are set to raise at least €38.1 billion ($44.5 billion), a number that’s likely to increase over the course of the day. Issuance in the US investment-grade bond market topped $72 billion in the first two days of the week, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Corporate News:

Discord Inc. filed confidentially for an initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter, adding to a rapidly growing pipeline of venture capital-backed tech listings. Nvidia Corp., countering fears about an AI spending bubble, said that an upbeat revenue forecast delivered in October has only gotten brighter due to strong demand. Baidu Inc.’s artificial-intelligence chip unit has hired banks for an initial public offering in Hong Kong that may raise as much as $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. A small fleet of ships booked by Chevron Corp. is sailing to Venezuela as the company emerges as the only exporter of the country’s oil following the ouster of President Nicolas Maduro by US forces. BlueScope Steel Ltd. rejected an $8.8 billion takeover bid by US steelmaker Steel Dynamics Inc. and Australian conglomerate SGH Ltd. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 6:26 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1688 The British pound was little changed at $1.3500 The Japanese yen was little changed at 156.56 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.2% to $92,122.7 Ether fell 1.5% to $3,224.16 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.14% Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 2.80% Britain’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 4.41% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $56.86 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.9% to $4,456.58 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Neil Campling, James Hirai and Ronan Martin.

