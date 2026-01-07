Stocks Head for First 2026 Drop on Rising Risks: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks are heading for their first down day of 2026 as traders take stock of a shifting risk landscape when many are building positions for the year ahead. Yields fell across the globe.

Futures for the S&P 500 dipped 0.2% after the benchmark notched a fresh high on Tuesday. European stocks traded flat, while a gauge for Asian stocks was also set for its first daily loss of the year. Nasdaq 100 contracts slipped 0.3%.

Stocks have been on a tear on optimism over solid earnings growth and inflation remaining sufficiently contained for the Federal Reserve to keep cutting interest rates. That optimism has persisted despite a worsening geopolitical backdrop, including US actions in Venezuela, its threats of intervention elsewhere and rising tensions between China and Japan.

“Shifting trends create uncertainties that need to be priced into assets,” said Florian Ielpo, head of macro and multi-asset at Lombard Odier. “We are talking about a breathing period, with investors taking time to rethink how to deploy their concentrated equity investments in a deconcentrating world.”

Bonds rose, with Europe leading gains as weak economic data in Germany and slowing euro-area inflation stirred expectations that the European Central Bank could cut rates this year. US Treasuries strengthened in step, with the 10-year yield falling three basis points to 4.14%.

What Bloomberg Strategists Say…

“As single-day gains in the European rates go, today’s moves are significant. But this should only be read as a tactical rally. …Today’s gains must be seen in the context of a softer inflation narrative out of Germany and France prompting some profit-taking on short positions after more than a 25-basis point increase in long-end German yields over the past two months.”

— Ven Ram, macro strategist. For full analysis, click here.

Precious metals joined the broader pullback, with silver falling below $80 an ounce and gold breaking a three-day winning streak. Copper retreated from an all-time high. Oil fell after President Donald Trump said Venezuela would turn over as many as 50 million barrels of crude to the US.

Investors were also keeping tabs on the primary bond market as the first week of 2026 saw a surge in global issuance, signaling strong confidence despite heightened geopolitical risks. Issuance in the US investment-grade bond market topped $72 billion in the first two days of the week, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, with more expected on Wednesday.

Corporate News:

Nvidia Corp., countering fears about an AI spending bubble, said that an upbeat revenue forecast delivered in October has only gotten brighter due to strong demand. Baidu Inc.’s artificial-intelligence chip unit has hired banks for an initial public offering in Hong Kong that may raise as much as $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. A small fleet of ships booked by Chevron Corp. is sailing to Venezuela as the company emerges as the only exporter of the country’s oil following the ouster of President Nicolas Maduro by US forces. BlueScope Steel Ltd. rejected an $8.8 billion takeover bid by US steelmaker Steel Dynamics Inc. and Australian conglomerate SGH Ltd. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 10:53 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.4% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1691 The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 156.47 per dollar The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 6.9895 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3500 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.4% to $91,880.85 Ether fell 1.7% to $3,219.7 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.14% Germany’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 2.80% Britain’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 4.41% Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.4% to $60.45 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.7% to $4,465.50 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Neil Campling and James Hirai.

