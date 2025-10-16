Stocks Higher as Tech Hopes Outweigh Trade Fears: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks moved higher as investors shifted their focus to tech bets after a week largely defined by the looming threat of a US-China trade war.

An MSCI gauge of regional shares rose as much as 1% as benchmark indexes in South Korea, Japan and mainland China gained. The moves were fueled in part by a return to bets on tech stocks, after overnight earnings from Dutch chip-machine maker ASML Holding NV proved the artificial intelligence boom can still power corporate earnings.

The broad rally in Asian shares showed that investors remain optimistic about the region even as renewed trade tensions between China and the US cast a shadow. Asian stocks have been a big winner for investors this year, with the MSCI regional gauge charging ahead of US benchmarks to deliver 23% returns.

“Investors are happy to keep looking for gradual moves higher, but will still be prepared to hit the sell button on any escalation of trade tensions or increases in geopolitical issues,” said Nick Twidale, chief market analyst at AT Global Markets in Sydney.

Investors will remain “cautiously optimistic” until they get clarity from a likely meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, Twidale added. The two leaders are expected to meet on the sidelines of the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Although the rally cut across sectors on Thursday, tech companies were among the big winners. China’s ZTE Corp. soared as much as 10%, reversing a sharp selloff earlier this week. Shares of Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc. jumped as much as 5.6%, helping fuel a 1.8% gain in the country’s benchmark Kospi Index.

Elsewhere, gold soared above $4,242 an ounce, taking gains this year to more than 60% as trade frictions and expectations for further Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts lured buyers. Bloomberg’s dollar index slipped for a third day, while Treasuries were mixed in Asia after two-year yields fell toward their lowest level this year in the US session.

Trade Fears Back

Markets were whipsawed in US trading by comments from President Donald Trump that the US was locked in a trade war with China, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s suggestion of a longer-term truce. After several months of relative calm, tensions between Washington and Beijing have flared up again, with stocks fluctuating after Friday’s selloff as dip buyers stepped in.

Trump spoke just hours after Bessent dangled the possibility of extending a pause of import duties on Chinese goods for longer than three months if China halts its plan for strict new export controls on rare-earth elements. The US and China have agreed to a series of 90-day truces since earlier this year, with the next deadline looming in November.

Oil rose from a five-month low after Trump said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had vowed to halt purchases of Russian barrels, a move that could squeeze global supply.

In Japan, political tensions are ramping up as ruling party leader Sanae Takaichi called on the leaders of an Osaka-based opposition party to back her in a parliamentary vote to decide the prime minister expected next week.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 12:32 p.m. Tokyo time Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 0.7% Japan’s Topix rose 0.4% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.9% to a record high Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.5% The Shanghai Composite was little changed Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.5% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%, falling for the third straight day, the longest losing streak since Oct. 1, 2025 The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1663 The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 150.85 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1290 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $111,648.61 Ether rose 1.7% to $4,031.27 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to the lowest in more than six months Australia’s 10-year yield declined six basis points, falling for the fourth straight day, the longest losing streak since Sept. 9, 2025 Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8% to $58.73 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.7% to the highest on record This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Jason Scott and Winnie Hsu.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.