Stocks Hit as Soft-Landing Trade Is Reconsidered: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A renewed bout of volatility hit financial markets as recent talk about a US economic recession — mostly seen as premature — spurred warnings that this year’s sizzling stock rally has gone too far.

From New York to London and Tokyo, equities got pummeled. Just as markets were starting to celebrate signals from the Federal Reserve about a first rate cut, they were hit by a perfect storm — weak economic data, underwhelming corporate earnings, stretched positioning and poor seasonal trends. While the S&P 500 pared some of its losses, it was on track for the biggest drop in about two years amid strong trading volume. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 headed to its worst start to a month since 2002. Wall Street’s “fear gauge” – the VIX – at one point registered its biggest spike in data going back to 1990.

A rally in Treasuries lost steam after two-year yields — which are sensitive to monetary policy — dropped below that of the 10-year bond for the first time in two years. Traders are betting the economy is on the verge of deteriorating so quickly the Fed would need to start easing policy aggressively. The repricing was so sharp that the swap market earlier assigned a 60% chance of an emergency rate reduction by the Fed over the coming week. Those odds subsequently ebbed.

“The economy is not in crisis, at least not yet,” said Callie Cox at Ritholtz Wealth Management. “But it’s fair to say we’re in the danger zone. The Fed is in danger of losing the plot here if they don’t better acknowledge cracks in the job market. Nothing is broken yet, but it’s breaking and the Fed risks slipping behind the curve.”

At LPL Financial, Quincy Krosby said that after such a strong rally, valuations, sentiment and positioning had become stretched.

“What markets are experiencing is an unwinding of that bullish positioning,” she said. “Watch for signs of a capitulating Fed, timely evidence of a growing economy, and a successful test of the 200-day moving average on the S&P 500 for signs a bottom may be in.”

Treasury 10-year yields slid two basis points to 3.77%. The dollar fell as the prospect of Fed easing dimmed its appeal. A gauge of perceived risk in the US corporate credit markets saw its biggest-one day spike since March 2023, after Silicon Valley Bank collapsed. The turmoil effectively shut down US company bond sales on what had been expected to be among the busiest days of the year. Cryptocurrencies reeled from a bout of risk aversion, sending Bitcoin down about 10%.

The wave of selling hit a fever pitch in Japan as traders rushed to unwind popular carry trades, powering a 2% jump in the yen and causing the Topix stock index to shed 12% and close the day with the biggest three-day drop in data stretching back to 1959. The rout wiped out $15 billion of SoftBank Group Corp.’s value on Monday.

The US stock plunge is vindicating some prominent bears, who are doubling down with warnings about risks from an economic slowdown. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Mislav Matejka said stocks are set to stay under pressure from weaker business activity, a drop in bond yields and a deteriorating earnings outlook. Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson warned of “unfavorable” risk-reward.

“This doesn’t look like a ‘recovery’ backdrop that was hoped for,” Matejka wrote. “We stay cautious on equities, expecting the phase of ‘bad is bad’ to arrive,” he added.

Meantime, market and economy watcher Ed Yardeni said that the current global equities selloff bears some similarity to the 1987 crash, when the economy averted a downturn despite investor fears at the time.

“This is very reminiscent, so far, of 1987,” Yardeni said on Bloomberg Television’s Bloomberg Surveillance. “We had a crash in the stock market — that basically all occurred in one day — and the implication was that we were in, or about to fall into, recession. And that didn’t happen at all. It had really more to do with the internals of the market.”

To Seema Shah at Principal Asset Management, economic weakness concerns will likely prove overdone, but the depth of the negative narrative now implies that an imminent market turnaround is unlikely. A sustained market recovery needs a catalyst, or likely a combination of catalysts, including stabilization of the Japanese yen, strong earnings numbers, and solid data releases.

“It’s complicated — return of the ‘R’ word derailing the Goldilocks trade,” said Maxwell Grinacoff at UBS Investment Bank. “Similar to what we witnessed amidst the small-cap rotation a few weeks ago, the degree of moves was clearly exacerbated by stretched positioning. The difference today is there is fundamental backing to elevated levels of risk premia, from both a macro and earnings perspective.”

“We doubt the AI-fuelled rally in global equities has burst, despite a rout in the stock market in the US after some disappointing data there last week and a plunge in Asian indices today,” said John Higgins at Capital Economics. “It feels less like 2000 – when the dotcom bubble popped – than 1998 – when a temporary pullback in share prices coincided, like now, with a resurgent yen.”

When investors turned their calendars to August, they may have flipped the narrative on the economy at the same time, according to John Lynch at Comerica Wealth Management.

“It’s been less than two weeks since the second quarter GDP report surprised to the upside, with equity markets hovering near record levels, yet there is growing sentiment is that the Fed has waited too long to cut interest rates and is now behind the curve,” Lynch said. “While we’re not completely sold on the new narrative, the one thing that seems certain is that there is more volatility ahead.”

Investors should hedge their risk exposure even if they own high quality assets as US stocks extend losses, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Tony Pasquariello.

“There are times to go for the gas, and there are times to go for the brake — I’m inclined to ratchet down exposures and roll strikes,” Pasquariello wrote in a note to clients. He added that it’s difficult to think that August will be one of those months where investors should carry a significant portfolio risk.

Systematic funds have offloaded more than $130 billion of global stock bets in recent weeks. Now these rules-based players threaten to take their selling to a whole new level as volatility spikes.

Strategies including risk parity, vol-targeting and trend following will dispose $70 billion to $80 billion of shares Monday, with at least $90 billion more to unwind over the next four sessions, according to estimates from Morgan Stanley’s trading team.

To Michael Gapen at Bank of America Corp., markets are getting ahead of the Fed again.

“Incoming data have raised concerns that the US economy has hit an ‘air pocket.’ A rate cut in September is now a virtual lock, but we do not think the economy needs aggressive, recession-sized cuts.”

Equity markets experienced one of the most severe rotations in years in July, with small cap and value stocks surging and mega cap tech stocks selling off. A key question for investors is whether this move continues or fades out similar to previous rotations, according to Jeff Schulze at ClearBridge Investments.

“While a growth scare could spark a retracement of this rotation, we ultimately expect a pickup in economic growth which should favor small cap, value and cyclicals,” he said. “Leadership rarely moves in a straight line, and we believe the near term (the next several months) could see an oscillation that favors the previous leadership on the perception of safety if the economy cools further. Ultimately, we believe a soft landing will play out.”

As the selloff in global stocks intensified Monday, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s trading desk said the rotation out of the technology sector might be “mostly done” and the market is “getting close” to a tactical opportunity to buy the dip.

Buying of stocks by retail investors has slowed quickly, positioning by trend-following commodity trading advisers has fallen a lot across equity regions and hedge funds have been net sellers of US stocks, JPMorgan’s positioning intelligence team wrote in a Monday note to clients.

“Overall, we think we’re getting close to a tactical opportunity to buy-the-dip,” wrote John Schlegel, JPMorgan’s head of positioning intelligence. “That said, whether we get a strong bounce or not could depend on future macro data.”

“Investors will be focused on any chatter from the various Fed governors,” said Paul Nolte at Murphy & Sylvest Wealth Management. “The euphoria of the first quarter is quickly becoming a distant memory as weaker economic data is raising voices for a Fed cut in rates soon, and maybe before their next meeting. We are in the early stages of the dog days of summer and things are heating up on Wall Street.”

Corporate Highlights:

Nvidia Corp.’s upcoming artificial intelligence chips will be delayed due to design flaws, The Information reports, citing two unidentified people who help produce the chip and its server hardware.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. slashed its stake in Apple Inc. by almost 50% as part of a massive second-quarter selling spree that sent billionaire Warren Buffett’s cash pile to a record $276.9 billion.

Google’s payments to make its search engine the default on smartphone web browsers violates US antitrust law, a federal judge ruled Monday, handing a key victory to the Justice Department.

Dell Technologies Inc. is cutting jobs as part of a reorganization of its sales teams that includes a new group focused on artificial intelligence products and services.

Tyson Foods Inc.’s quarterly earnings beat the highest of analyst estimates as a rebound in chicken profits helped offset a downturn in its beef business.

Continental AG may separate its struggling car parts business from the more successful tires operations in what would be the biggest restructuring in the German company’s 152-year history.

Kellanova shares shot up as Mars Inc. considers buying the snackmaker in what could be one of the biggest deals this year.

Carlyle Group Inc. took home a smaller profit from cashing out of bets in a muted stretch for its buyout dealmakers.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 3.1% as of 3:36 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 3.1%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.7%

The MSCI World Index fell 3.2%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index fell 4.5%

The Russell 2000 Index fell 3.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%

The euro rose 0.4% to $1.0954

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.2770

The Japanese yen rose 1.9% to 143.76 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 9.6% to $53,486.57

Ether fell 12% to $2,410.26

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.77%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.19%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 3.87%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold fell 1.3% to $2,410.90 an ounce

