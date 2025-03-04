Stocks Hit as Trade Jitters Fuel ‘Trump Put’ Talk: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks got hammered across the board as concerns about the impacts of a trade war on the global economy spurred a flight to short-term bonds, gold and haven currencies. Oil slumped.

From New York to London and Tokyo, equities fell — with the S&P 500 erasing its $3.4 trillion post-election rally. That was after the US imposed the largest set of new tariffs in nearly a century, slapping levies on a broad swath of goods from China, Canada and Mexico that spurred swift reprisals. The trade tension fueled worries about growth, with traders fully pricing in three quarter-point rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in 2025.

The moves — before President Donald Trump’s address Tuesday night to Congress — mark a new phase in Trump’s broadening economic and diplomatic reset of America’s place in the world. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent projected confidence in the tariff plans — even as the stock market slumped.

If Wall Street learned one thing during Trump’s first term as president, it’s that the stock market is a way he keeps score. The theory was that the president’s penchant for using equities as a report card meant any policy that rattled markets would cause him to revise the plans. But with stocks tanking, investment pros are starting to question if there’s a “Trump Put” after all.

“Where’s the Trump Put,” said Tom Essaye at The Sevens Report. “At what level of stock market ‘pain’ would Trump and the administration reverse course? Obviously, we don’t know the exact number, but if we look back at Trade War 1.0, history implies the ‘Trump Put’ would be elected around a 10% decline in the S&P 500.”

To Nancy Tengler at Laffer Tengler Investments, while it’s “always excruciating” to be in the middle of a market correction — this is essentially what she think is happening after the S&P 500’s 6% slide from all-time highs.

“This time, of course, it’s spurred by the tariffs,” she noted. “And I think we have to analyze not just what the tariffs will be, but how long we think they’re going to last. I hope we start to get some indication if they’re short lived. If it is short lived this is just an opportunity to buy stocks for the long term.”

The S&P 500 fell 1.9%. The Nasdaq 100 lost 1.6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 1.9%. A gauge of the Magnificent Seven megacaps sank 2.4%. The Russell 2000 slid 2.5%.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dropped two basis points to 4.14%. A dollar slid 0.2%. Mexico’s peso led losses in major currencies, while Canada’s loonie fluctuated. The Swiss franc and the Japanese yen climbed.

Derivatives indexes measuring perceived risk in the US corporate credit market widened.

To Clark Geranen at CalBay Investments, it’s extremely difficult for investors to make investing decisions off of tariff news, and they should avoid making any drastic portfolio moves at this stage.

“While Tuesday’s tariffs are a go, it remains very unclear on just how long these tariffs will remain,” he said. “We tend to believe these are more of a negotiation tactic and not the start of a long and drawn out reciprocal trade war. Still, in these situations, investors sell first and ask questions later.”

To Chris Zaccarelli at Northlight Asset Management, the market finally took the Trump administration at its word, and the realization that the tariff talk wasn’t just a negotiating tactic is starting to sink in.

“The caution we have been advocating all year has largely been ignored by the market, but nothing that is happening today is a surprise – these tariffs were well telegraphed – but investors haven’t been willing to believe Trump was serious, even though he has said many times that this was what he was going to do,” he added.

“We believe markets could get worse before they get better, as investors are having to rapidly recalibrate tariffs as a longer-term reality vs. pure negotiation tool, as well as concerns on what that may do to corporate profits and earnings growth,” said Victoria Greene at G Squared Private Wealth.

Greene adds that earnings growth is key to the market continuing in its uptrend and right now.

“If the world shrinks and barriers go up to global trade, that makes profit growth more difficult,” she said.

“On a short-term basis, while we wait for the markets to bottom, the next leg lower could prove sinister,” said Dan Wantrobski at Janney Montgomery Scott. “So folks should remain on guard for some big moves in our opinion.”

He noted that while the “buy side” has done a good deal of paring down their technology exposures, they remain overweight US equities in general- which comes alongside some of the heaviest positioning seen on the retail side in years.

“This again presents a good deal of potential firepower in the event that selling pressure gains more momentum from here,” Wantrobski added. “We have not seen any signs of panic yet, and selling has been rather orderly and on moderate volume.”

Trend following Commodity Trading Advisors are partly responsible for US stocks declining last week. There’s more bad news after the S&P 500 began March deep in the red: CTAs are under pressure to keep selling no matter which way the market goes over the next week.

Goldman Sachs estimates the group already sold about $23 billion of global stocks last week. However, they still have about $137 billion in long positions. “We have this cohort modeled as sellers of SPX in every scenario over the next week,” Cullen Morgan, equity derivatives and flows specialist, writes in a note.

A Goldman Sachs Group Inc. measure of risk appetite has turned negative for the first time since October amid concerns around a slowing economy. Those worries have hit the US harder than the rest of the world, strategist Andrea Ferrario says, suggesting international markets could extend their outperformance.

Sentiment around S&P 500 earnings is now “very negative” even as companies enjoyed a strong fourth-quarter reporting season, the strategist writes in a note. Meanwhile, the outlook for profits in other developed markets remains positive.

Corporate Highlights:

Apple Inc. rolled out a new iPad Air with a faster processor, enhancing a device that helped lift holiday sales despite an iPhone slump.

Mars Inc. is talking to investors on Tuesday about selling around $26 billion of bonds to help finance its purchase of foodmaker Kellanova, according to people with knowledge of the matter, in what would be the biggest corporate bond sale of the year.

Target Corp. is projecting little to no sales growth this year, a concerning sign for a big-box retailer that’s struggling to shake off a lengthy slump.

Best Buy Co. said shoppers will remain constrained by inflation this year as it forecast that annual sales could be little changed.

Sycamore Partners is nearing an acquisition of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., people with knowledge of the matter said, in a deal that could end the drugstore operator’s tumultuous run as a public company.

Honeywell International Inc. will pay $2.16 billion in cash to purchase Sundyne, the maker of pumps and compressors owned by private equity firm Warburg Pincus.

China banned the import of Illumina Inc. gene-sequencing machines as part of a wave of retaliatory measures against fresh US tariffs on all Chinese goods.

JetBlue Airways Corp. was downgraded to hold from buy at Deutsche Bank AG.

Okta Inc., an infrastructure software company, reported fourth-quarter results that beat expectations and gave an outlook that is above the analyst consensus.

Aramco plans to trim the world’s biggest dividend, lowering a key source of funds for Saudi Arabia’s budget while relieving stress on its own finances.

Key events this week:

China Caixin services PMI, Wednesday

Eurozone HCOB services PMI, PPI, Wednesday

US ADP employment, ISM services index, factory orders, Wednesday

Fed’s Beige Book, Wednesday

Eurozone retail sales, ECB rate decision, Thursday

US trade, initial jobless claims, wholesale inventories, Thursday

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks, Thursday

Fed’s Christopher Waller and Raphael Bostic speak, Thursday

Eurozone GDP, Friday

US jobs report, Friday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell gives keynote speech at an event in New York hosted by University of Chicago Booth School of Business, Friday

Fed’s John Williams, Michelle Bowman and Adriana Kugler speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1.9% as of 11:25 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.6%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.9%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 2.2%

The MSCI World Index fell 1.8%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index fell 2.4%

The Russell 2000 Index fell 2.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.4% to $1.0529

The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.2714

The Japanese yen rose 0.7% to 148.46 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 3.3% to $82,539.49

Ether fell 2.6% to $2,054.48

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.13%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.48%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.51%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.4% to $67.41 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $2,908.43 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Isabelle Lee, Margaryta Kirakosian, Julien Ponthus, Sujata Rao and Aya Wagatsuma.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.