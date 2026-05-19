Stocks Hit by Chipmaker Rout as Bond Yields Climb: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street’s crowded chipmaker trade continued to unravel, dragging down stocks on speculation that a surge from this year’s lows has gone too far amid war-fueled inflation risks that have sank bonds.

A closely watched gauge of semiconductor shares extended a three-day rout, getting closer to the threshold of a technical correction. While conditions for a long and painful downturn may not be in place, the high-profile group has taken a hit after a series of records fueled by the revival of the artificial-intelligence frenzy. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 declined 1%.

Not helping the situation was the fact that bonds got hammered anew, with 30-year yields hitting a level last seen in 2007. While oil fell as NATO is discussing the possibility of helping ships pass through the Strait of Hormuz if it isn’t reopened by July, elevated energy prices has stoked inflation fears. That’s boosting the odds that central banks will need to raise rates.

This is all happening at a time when fund managers chasing the rally in equities increased their allocations to stocks by the most on record this month, according to a Bank of America Corp. survey. Their exposure came close to triggering a “sell signal,” strategists led by Michael Hartnett said. With 73% survey respondents long on semiconductor stocks, this was identified as the most-crowded trade.

“You can see that investors are getting nervous about this sector on a short-term basis,” said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak. “After a rally of almost 70% over such a short period of time, it would make sense that the group would take more than just a couple of days to digest those extraordinary gains.”

The recent weakness represents an unwinding of momentum, according to Daniel O’Regan at Mizuho Securities.

“Yes, we remain tactically bullish, but we would not be maximally net long given the elevated probability of a pullback led by tech,” said the JPMorgan Market Intelligence desk led by Andrew Tyler, adding dips will likely be bought.

Next up will be Nvidia Corp.’s results due Wednesday, which will help set the tone for stocks after a relentless run from the March lows.

The chipmaker’s earnings should take on greater importance at a time when the market is a bit tired from recent gains and facing renewed worries about rising bond yields and the possibility of a Federal Reserve hike due to a resurgence of inflation, according to Paul Stanley at Granite Bay Wealth Management.

“Investors need some reassurance that the AI story is still alive and well and that the company is producing enough revenue growth to back up its elevated valuation,” he said. “We believe that Nvidia will report financial results that justify its valuation, which is just what the stock market is looking for.”

Corporate Highlights:

Alphabet Inc.’s Google agreed to create an artificial-intelligence cloud business with Blackstone Inc., aiming to compete with companies like CoreWeave Inc. in a burgeoning market. Intercontinental Exchange Inc., owner of the New York Stock Exchange, is adding futures contracts for computing power as the market for tracking the price of what’s driving AI technology continues to develop. A key gauge of Home Depot Inc. sales missed expectations in the latest quarter as muted housing demand and high borrowing costs limited consumer spending on improvement projects. Target Corp. has quietly emerged as one of this year’s hottest retail stocks, outperforming many staples and big-box peers. The rally has also raised the bar heading into quarterly results. Amer Sports Inc. raised its full-year guidance and first-quarter results beat estimates, buoyed by demand for Salomon shoes. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 11:01 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 1% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2% The MSCI World Index fell 0.5% Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index fell 1.8% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5% The euro fell 0.5% to $1.1596 The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.3393 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 159.08 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.7% to $76,345.51 Ether fell 0.5% to $2,105.11 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced eight basis points to 4.67% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 3.19% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 5.12% The yield on 2-year Treasuries advanced nine basis points to 4.13% The yield on 30-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 5.18% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $108.13 a barrel Spot gold fell 1.5% to $4,497.29 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.