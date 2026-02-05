Stocks Hit by Software Rout as Bitcoin Tumbles 10%: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Another burst of heavy selling pummeled software stocks and crypto, with weak jobs data exacerbating an equity rout spurred by concern over the impact of artificial intelligence on valuations. Alphabet Inc. was the latest to drop after earnings. Bitcoin took one of its biggest tumbles yet.

The stock market extended its slide from near-record levels, with the S&P 500 falling about 1% Thursday. The Nasdaq 100 was set for its worst three-day rout since April. The most-popular digital token sank below $70,000 in a plunge that cut its value nearly in half since October. Treasuries climbed, sending two-year yields to the lowest in almost a month. Silver plummeted 15%.

A recent decline in all things related to AI coincided with persistent fears about whether massive investments in the technology will pay off. A clear example was the reaction to results from Google’s parent, which dropped 1.5% after outlining an ambitious spending plan even as revenue beat estimates. Amazon.com Inc. reports earnings later Thursday.

The latest selling episode started to put a visible dent in equity benchmarks whose ascent had pushed valuations to some of the highest levels since the 2000 dot-com peak. The Nasdaq 100 has seen more than $1 trillion wiped out since Federal Reserve policymakers signaled last week reluctance to lower rates again anytime soon.

While losses in previous sessions were confined mostly to growth sectors, Thursday saw a broadening of selling pressure, with nine of 11 major industry groups in the S&P 500 retreating. Its equally weighted version — one that strips out market value biases — dropped from an all-time high.

“It’s been a tough week for investors who were heavily exposed to the parts of the market that led the upside,” said Mona Mahajan at Edward Jones. “Technology and AI come to mind, but more recently we’ve also seen gold and precious metals sell off, as well as Bitcoin and the broader crypto space.”

Bets on economic resilience have recently fueled gains in companies that tend to benefit from improving growth prospects, but the latest data underscored the fragility of the labor market.

US job openings unexpectedly fell in December to the lowest since 2020 and layoffs edged up. Companies announced the largest number of job cuts for any January since the depths of the Great Recession in 2009 while jobless claims rose more than forecast last week.

“The latest labor figures reiterate that the US jobs market is not firing on all cylinders, a risk the Fed and investors will have to take seriously should further deterioration occur,” said Bret Kenwell at eToro. “Volatility could persist, particularly if near-term uncertainty increases.”

More than 300 shares in the S&P 500 fell. The IShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF sank about 4.5%. Anthropic is releasing a new version of its most powerful AI model designed to carry out financial research, days after a push into legal services upended legacy software makers. A gauge of chipmakers was flat.

Bitcoin tumbled 10% to around $65,000. The yield on 10-year Treasuries slid seven basis points to 4.21%. The dollar added 0.2%. The pound slipped as the Bank of England’s closer-than-expected rate decision revived hopes of a cut next month. Oil fell as Iran confirmed US negotiations set for Friday.

“Stocks are getting punished today as concerns that the labor market is deteriorating coincide with anxiety that substantial AI capital expenditures may be going too far for shareholders’ liking,” said Jose Torres at Interactive Brokers.

Recent selling has been concentrated around three major themes: crypto/payments, software that could be undercut by AI, and AI buildout plays specifically, according to Bespoke Investment Group strategists.

“Whenever a wave of extreme selling hits the market, investors with a value or contrarian bent will start wading through the carnage to look for longs,” they said. “These proverbial babies who have been thrown out with the bathwater can prove great trades long-term, even if investors stepping up to buy huge waves of red have to stomach volatility in the meantime.”

Of course, selloffs happen for a reason, so sometimes those longs are stopped out long before any rebound, the Bespoke strategists warned.

Bitcoin tumbled below $70,000 as the unwinding of leveraged bets and broader market turbulence deepened a selloff that has wiped out all of the gains since President Donald Trump’s election set off a speculative rush into cryptocurrencies.

The market started cracking this month as rising geopolitical tensions sent tremors across global financial markets and curbed risk taking. That sparked Bitcoin’s precipitous decline from mid-January and set off a self-reinforcing cycle of selling as funds liquidated assets to meet redemptions and unwind leveraged bets.

Market focus during the past week has also been centered on AI disruption risk. Historical episodes of major disruption risk suggest that share price stabilization will require stability in the earnings outlook, according to Ben Snider at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

“In this case, the uncertainty around the eventual impact of AI means near-term earnings results will be important signals of business resilience, but in many cases insufficient to disprove the long-term downside risk,” he said.

The slide on Thursday briefly drove the S&P 500 below its average price of the past 100 days, a line that has acted as a support level since May, according to market technicians.

“The S&P 500 bounced strongly off that line in November,” said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak & Co. “So if a meaningful drop below that line happens this time, that would raise some warning flags.”

Corporate Highlights:

President Donald Trump plans to unveil a website on Thursday allowing people to directly purchase prescription drugs, part of his push to address Americans’ concerns about affordability. Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook told employees that he’s “deeply distraught” with the US’s current approach to immigration and will continue pressing the issue with lawmakers. Qualcomm Inc., the largest maker of smartphone processors, gave a lackluster revenue forecast for the current period, stoking concern that component shortages will hurt consumer demand by driving prices up. Arm Holdings Plc rose after Wall Street analysts praised the chip designer’s latest quarterly report, which initially drew a tepid response from investors. Peloton Interactive Inc. provided a weaker-than-expected revenue forecast for the fiscal third quarter, disappointing investors who hoped a recent hardware revamp would spur a long-promised turnaround. Snap Inc. sank after the company reported a decline in daily users, partly driven by Australia’s ban on social media for children. Saudi Arabia’s flagship carrier is in early talks with Boeing Co. and Airbus SE for what could be its largest plane purchase ever as the kingdom commits billions of dollars toward becoming a travel and tourism hub. Hims & Hers Health Inc. launched a cheaper copycat version of Novo Nordisk A/S’s Wegovy pill. The move comes during a brutal week for the Danish drugmaker, which has lost $60 billion in market value after warning investors that sales could decline as much as 13% this year. ConocoPhillips is forecasting a cut to its crude production this year as oil prices slump and prime drilling sites in US shale fields grow scarce. Ralph Lauren Corp.’s quarterly report raised concerns that strategic investments and a sales miss in Europe could slow the high-end apparel company’s momentum. Estée Lauder Cos.’s outlook boost failed to reassure investors about the pace of the cosmetics conglomerate’s turnaround. Bristol Myers Squibb Co. forecast 2026 sales and profit above Wall Street’s expectations, a sign that the company’s newer medicines are helping stem the losses from its older drugs that are losing patent protection. Cigna Group set the floor for its 2026 earnings outlook shy of Wall Street expectations as the health-care conglomerate revamps its drug benefit plans, a move the company has warned will drag on profits. Hershey Co. offered a better-than-expected 2026 outlook, saying higher prices and new products would bolster the candymaker’s performance. The Washington Post, owned by billionaire Jeff Bezos, cut about one-third of its staff in an effort to pare losses and restore the struggling newspaper to profitability. Bank of America Corp. — aiming to double the profit it makes from consumers — is revamping its approach to credit cards as the lender embarks on a plan to meet one of its most audacious financial targets set last year. KKR & Co. reported a drop in fourth-quarter profit and executives were pressed on its exposure to artificial intelligence risks and plunging software stocks. The crypto exchange run by billionaires Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss is slashing as much as 25% of its workforce and winding down operations in the UK, European Union and Australia, marking a major pullback for two of the industry’s most high-profile figures amid a rout in the sector. Rio Tinto Group is walking away from talks to acquire Glencore Plc after the two sides failed to agree on valuation, scuttling a potential mega merger that would have created the world’s largest mining company. Barrick Mining Corp. plans to spin off its top North American gold assets in an initial public offering later this year as part of a strategic reset by the Canadian metals producer. BP Plc is looking for a partner to help ramp up production and share some costs at one of the Middle East’s oldest oil fields, according to people with knowledge of the situation. Shell Plc profits slumped in the fourth quarter, undershooting expectations as lower crude prices and a struggling chemicals business dented earnings. BNP Paribas SA beat expectations and raised some targets, boosting Chief Executive Officer Jean-Laurent Bonnafe and his plan to prop up a lender that has long lagged peers. HSBC Holdings Plc is preparing to hand some bankers little or zero bonuses as the 160-year-old British lender seeks to emulate its Wall Street rivals with a more hard-edged, “eat-what-you-kill” stance. A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S plans to cut jobs and focus on cost discipline this year as the container giant seeks to insulate its earnings against deteriorating freight rates with Red Sea routes reopening. Danone SA is recalling more than 120 batches of infant formula in Austria due to possible contamination with the toxin cereulide, the largest callback so far for the French producer amid a months-long crisis for European formula producers. Baidu Inc. announced plans to issue its first dividend alongside a three-year stock buyback program of as much as $5 billion, moving to reward investors who’ve endured a multiyear retreat in the Chinese search leader’s market value. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.’s revenue surged in January, suggesting demand for Nvidia Corp. servers remains resilient during a global wave of AI development. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1.1% as of 2:52 p.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.2% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1% The MSCI World Index fell 1.1% Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index fell 1.7% IShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF fell 4.4% Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index fell 0.1% The Russell 2000 Index fell 1.6% S&P 500 Equal Weighted Index fell 0.8% Alphabet fell 1.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% The euro was little changed at $1.1796 The British pound fell 0.8% to $1.3547 The Japanese yen was little changed at 156.85 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 10% to $65,075.62 Ether fell 9.8% to $1,915.86 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined seven basis points to 4.20% Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.84% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.56% The yield on 2-year Treasuries declined eight basis points to 3.48% The yield on 30-year Treasuries declined six basis points to 4.86% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 3% to $63.17 a barrel Spot gold fell 2.7% to $4,832.28 an ounce Xagusd Spot Exchange Rate – Price of 1 XAG in USD fell 15% to $74.54 –With assistance from Chris Nagi.

