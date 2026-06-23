Stocks Hit by Tech Selloff, Yen Near 40-Year Low: Markets Wrap

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(Bloomberg) — Global stocks slumped as investors rotated out of some of this year’s high-performing technology shares while awaiting further developments in US-Iran peace talks.

The MSCI All Country World Index, the broadest measure of global equities, lost 0.6%. A gauge of Asian stocks plunged more than 2.5%, and South Korea’s Kospi tumbled over 8%, triggering a trading halt, on renewed concern that a rally in heavyweight chip names has become overstretched. S&P 500 and European stock futures dropped 0.9% while Nasdaq 100 contracts slumped 1.8%.

The moves came after a slide in megacap tech stocks and rising bond yields dragged the S&P 500 lower on Monday. Elsewhere in markets, the dollar was stronger against most major currencies. The Japanese yen lingered near its lowest level since 1986, with traders on high alert for intervention after a call between Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

“The weakness in mega tech overnight is putting pressure on market sentiment,” said Fabien Yip, a market analyst at online brokerage IG International. “While the US-Iran peace deal continues to make progress, there are still fundamental differences on how both countries interpret the terms.”

The AI trade has been a key pillar for global equity markets this year, helping MSCI’s gauge of world stocks overcome challenges posed by the Middle East conflict to notch successive record highs, most recently on June 2. However, from time to time, concerns over the potential payoff from massive AI investments, as well as elevated valuations and crowded positioning, have triggered pullbacks in the sector.

A subgauge of Asian tech stocks plunged nearly 5% on Tuesday, snapping an eight-day winning run.

Attention is now shifting to memory chipmaker Micron Technology Inc.’s quarterly results on Wednesday, which will be a critical test of whether AI spending can sustain its own rally — the shares are up more than 300% this year — as well as the run-up across tech.

What Bloomberg Strategists Say:

“Near-term risks for regional chip stocks include an increasingly unstable market structure and Micron’s earnings after the US close on Wednesday. Concerns are mounting about the prudence of unprecedented AI infrastructure investment from US hyperscalers.”

— David Savage, Macro Squawk. Click here for the full analysis.

Brent crude retreated more than 1% to under $77 a barrel after falling more than 3% on Monday, when both Washington and Tehran cited progress in the first round of discussions toward a lasting peace agreement.

The US issued a 60-day license allowing Iran to sell oil on the international market, giving it an economic lifeline, but some discrepancies have emerged — Vice President JD Vance said Iran agreed to allow nuclear inspectors into the country, a claim disputed by Tehran.

“There is definitely risk aversion in the air,” said Rodrigo Catril, a strategist at National Australia Bank Ltd. in Sydney. “The market is seemingly more worried about big US tech underperformance overnight, while not seeing the bright side from lower oil prices.”

Treasuries were steady after falling on Monday even as oil prices turned lower. Strategists cited Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh’s hawkish messaging last week as one of the reasons for the selling pressure. Bond traders are now looking to this week’s personal spending data in the US for an early read on whether the market’s newly hawkish stance is warranted.

Gold declined more than 1.5% as inflationary concerns overshadowed early optimism around negotiations to resolve the Iran war. Silver lost more than 3%. Bitcoin too was down over 1%.

“Iran talks shifting to lower-level technical discussions is keeping some uncertainty alive, but the real swing factor this week remains core PCE on Thursday,” said Billy Leung, an investment strategist at Global X Management in Sydney.

Corporate Highlights:

Nissan Motor Co. shareholders rejected the reappointment of Motoo Nagai to the board, ending the tenure of an influential outside director after he lost the support of key stakeholder Renault SA, following a rare public standoff at Japan’s typically staid annual meetings. Tencent Holdings Ltd. is negotiating exits from several game studio investments in Japan, including Tokyo-traded Marvelous Inc., as part of a reassessment of the company’s global portfolio, people with knowledge of the matter said. Meta Platforms Inc. is investing $900 million into Indian fintech startup Cred, with plans to appoint its founder, Kunal Shah, the new leader of WhatsApp. Nomura Holdings Inc and Sony Group Corp. are leading a slew of deals from Asia in global bonds markets on Tuesday, in what is shaping up to be one of the biggest weeks this year overseas for Japanese issuers. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.9% as of 6:55 a.m. London time Nasdaq 100 futures fell 1.7% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 2.8% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 2.9% Japan’s Topix fell 1.9% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.4% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.6% The Shanghai Composite fell 1% Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1423 The Japanese yen was little changed at 161.67 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7838 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3240 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.6% to $63,324.44 Ether fell 1.2% to $1,711.35 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.50% Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.95% Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.81% Japan’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.680% Australia’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.78% Commodities

Spot gold fell 1.7% to $4,120.36 an ounce West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1% to $73.09 a barrel This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Carmeli Argana and Matthew Burgess.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.