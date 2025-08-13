Stocks Hit Record, Wall Street Fear Gauge Sinks: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks climbed to a record as an in-line US inflation reading eased price concerns and bolstered bets on a Federal Reserve interest-rate cut in September.

The MSCI All Country World Index rose 0.2% to an all-time high, tracking Wall Street’s surge to fresh peaks, as money markets nearly priced in a full 25 basis point Fed reduction next month. A gauge of Asian shares gained 1.1% as the Nikkei-225 hit a record while Taiwan was heading to a peak. Shanghai stocks jumped to their highest level since December 2021.

The Cboe Volatility Index, referred to as Wall Street’s fear gauge, declined to the lowest level since December. Volatility in the Treasuries market also dropped, with the ICE BofA MOVE Index, a measure of expected fluctuations in yields, hitting its lowest level since January 2022.

In Japan, the sale of a five-year government bond auction saw a demand ratio that was the lowest since 2020. The yen weakened 0.1%. Treasuries and a gauge of the dollar were steady.

While underlying US inflation accelerated to its fastest pace since the start of the year, a modest rise in goods prices eased concerns that trade-related costs could spill over into broader price pressures. With the CPI report now behind them, investors will turn their attention to Friday’s US retail sales data for signs that consumers are as upbeat as corporate earnings commentary suggested.

“Inflation is on the rise, but it didn’t increase as much as some people feared,” said Ellen Zentner at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. “In the short term, markets will likely embrace these numbers because they should allow the Fed to focus on labor-market weakness and keep a September rate cut on the table.”

The Fed has kept rates unchanged this year in hopes of gaining clarity on whether tariffs will lead to sustained inflation. At the same time, the labor market — the other half of their dual policy mandate — is showing signs of losing momentum.

“This inflation print supports the narrative of an insurance rate cut in September, which will be a key driving force for the markets,” said Alexandra Wilson-Elizondo at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. “With inflation contained and labor market softness increasingly evident in revised payroll data, the emphasis will now be skewed toward employment.”

Tuesday’s inflation data suggested July’s core PCE inflation, due Aug. 29, may print “even hotter,” Bloomberg Intelligence economists including Anna Wong and Chris G. Collins wrote in a note. That measure includes easier financial conditions in its calculations.

“All this means it’s far from a done deal that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in September, as markets are largely pricing in,” they said.

A gauge of the dollar steadied during Asian hours after dropping 0.4% in the prior session. The currency is “treading water” ahead of key events later this week, including US retail sales data and developments on the Russia-Ukraine front, said David Forrester, a senior currency strategist at Credit Agricole CIB in Singapore.

“The dollar’s safe-haven appeal has returned a bit of late,” he said. “US retail sales, like the non-farm payrolls data, will be an important barometer of how well the economy is traveling and influence market pricing for further Fed rate cuts and the dollar.”

Separately, in a social media post, President Donald Trump resumed his criticism of Jerome Powell over the central bank’s decision to hold rates steady.

Trump also said he is weighing a lawsuit against the Fed chief over the renovation of the central bank’s headquarters – a project whose cost overruns have drawn scrutiny.

“I think the real thing now to think about is should we get a 50 basis-point rate cut in September,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox Business. He said the Fed could have cut rates in June or July if they’d had the “original” data.

Corporate News:

China Evergrande Group said its Hong Kong stock will be delisted, marking the end of an era for the former high-flying developer whose demise came to symbolize the country’s property bust. Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares fell after the country’s biggest lender reported earnings that underwhelmed analysts with further pressure expected on margins. Sea Ltd.’s American depositary receipts jumped after second-quarter sales beat analysts’ estimates as more of Southeast Asia’s consumers turned to online shopping. Kweichow Moutai Co. delivered its worst six-month growth in sales or profit in years as China’s top distiller struggled with weak consumer demand for premium beverages. Qantas Airways and other Asian airline stocks follow US peers higher after oil declined. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 1:20 p.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix rose 1.1% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.4% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.9% The Shanghai Composite rose 0.6% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1684 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 148.07 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1826 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $119,728.67 Ether rose 1.1% to $4,671.62 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.28% Japan’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 1.515% Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.24% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Joanna Ossinger, Abhishek Vishnoi and Matthew Burgess.

