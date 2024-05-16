Stocks Hold Gains With Jobs, Fed Speakers in Focus: Markets Wrap

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks took a breather after rallying to all-time highs, with investors turning to Federal Reserve speakers and jobless claims data for new clues on the path of interest rates.

S&P 500 futures were little changed, while Europe’s benchmark index edged lower. Treasuries and the dollar posted small moves. Meanwhile, copper soared for another day because of a short squeeze on the Comex exchange.

The meme-stock craze continued to fizzle out, with GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. plunging more than 10% in pre-market trading. Chubb Ltd. shares jumped after Berkshire Hathaway unveiled a $6.7 billion stake in the insurer. Cisco Systems Inc. gained on a higher revenue forecast.

On the data front, stock-market bulls will be hoping for jobless claims to give an indication of slack in the labor market that would give the Fed room to ease monetary policy. A raft of central bank officials are due to speak today as well. Investors currently expect about two rate cuts this year, according to futures markets.

Traders were also watching direction from European Central Bank speakers on whether interest rates might start falling next month. So far, swap contracts have almost fully priced in the likelihood of three cuts in 2024.

In Europe, German industrials continue to grapple with weak demand from China. Siemens AG dropped on lowered guidance for its key digital industries unit.

In Asia, a regional gauge pushed toward a new peak. Shares of Chinese developers jumped on optimism that Beijing will provide policy support for the purchase of unsold homes from distressed builders.

Key events this week:

US housing starts, initial jobless claims, industrial production, Thursday

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker speaks, Thursday

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester speaks, Thursday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Thursday

China property prices, retail sales, industrial production, Friday

Eurozone CPI, Friday

US Conf. Board leading index, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 6:07 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0871

The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.2669

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 154.63 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $66,221.63

Ether fell 0.6% to $3,004.02

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.33%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.42%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.06%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6% to $78.37 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

