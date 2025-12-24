Stocks Hold Near Record High as Gold Powers Ahead: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US stocks are hovering near all-time highs ahead of the Christmas break as a seasonally strong period for equities begins. Gold climbed above $4,500 an ounce.

Futures on the S&P 500 were little changed after strength in technology shares pushed the index to a record, with trading expected to be lighter amid shortened holiday hours. Traders remain confident that the year can end on a positive note as the Santa Claus Rally stretch gets underway, potentially adding to the US benchmark’s roughly 17% gain this year.

Investors are drawing optimism from a US economy that continues to outperform expectations, supporting earnings prospects in the year ahead. At the same time, money markets still see scope for at least two Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2026, a backdrop that could lift a broader range of stocks even as valuation concerns linger around pace-setting tech shares.

“Recent sessions suggest Santa may still arrive,” wrote Ipek Ozkardeskaya, analyst at Swissquote. After that “reality may bite. Parts of the technology market probably look bubbly, and next year’s earnings season will be less about shiny numbers and more about where revenues actually come from.”

Gold and silver extended a record-setting rally as escalating tensions in Venezuela boosted haven demand. Expectations for rate cuts also provided a tailwind for the non-yielding assets. Platinum likewise touched an all-time high before retreating.

Gold has climbed more than 70% this year and silver is up about 150%, putting both on track for their strongest performance since 1979. The gains have been underpinned by elevated central-bank purchases and inflows into exchange-traded funds. Momentum was also boosted by President Donald Trump’s push to reshape global trade and his threats to the Fed’s independence.

The dollar fell for a third day and extend losses for the year to 8.4% for its biggest annual slide since 2017. US Treasuries were little changed, with the 10-year rate at 4.16%.

Corporate Highlights:

BP Plc agreed to sell a majority stake in its Castrol division to US investment firm Stonepeak Partners in a deal valuing the business at $10.1 billion including debt. Sanofi agreed to buy Dynavax Technologies Corp. for about $2.2 billion, in a bid to expand its vaccines business currently anchored by a flu shot franchise. KKR & Co. and PAG agreed to buy the real estate holdings of beermaker Sapporo Holdings Ltd. in one of Japan’s largest property deals this year. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 9:57 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures were little changed Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.2% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro was little changed at $1.1801 The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 155.82 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 7.0040 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3524 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1% to $86,747.01 Ether fell 1.8% to $2,918.42 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.16% Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 2.86% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.51% Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.2% to $62.49 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.2% to $4,494.94 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.