Stocks Hold Steady as Investors Eye US-China Talks: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures held firm on Monday as investors focused on talks between the US and China in London, looking for signs that tensions in the trade standoff between the two biggest economies are cooling.

S&P 500 contracts were little changed after the main gauge broke through the 6,000 level for the first time since February at the end of last week. European stocks barely budged, while a gauge for emerging-market equities was set for its highest close in more than three years.

Treasury yields eased, with the 10-year rate falling two basis points to 4.49%. The dollar retreated 0.2% against a basket of currencies.

The US stock benchmark is nearing all-time highs after shaking off the volatility that followed President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff announcements two months ago. Still, traders are searching for catalysts for sustained advances, as the full economic impact of the trade war has yet to fully manifest and many trade-related questions remain unresolved.

“Trade policy will remain the big macro uncertainty,” said Kyle Rodda, a senior market analyst at Capital.com. “Signs of further momentum in talks could give the markets fresh boost to kick off the week.”

The extent of damage from the tariff war was evident in Chinese exports, which rose less than expected last month. The worst drop in shipments to the US in more than five years offset strong demand from other markets.

Chinese exports of rare earths, a group of 17 minerals at the center of a trade dispute with Washington, rose 23% in May from the previous month, according to customs data released on Monday.

Corporate Highlights:

Meta Platforms Inc. set to throw billion at startup that leads AI data market.

Qualcomm Inc. has agreed to buy London-listed semiconductor company Alphawave IP Group Plc for about $2.4 billion in cash to expand its technology for artificial intelligence.

WPP Plc Chief Executive Officer Mark Read is set to retire at the end of the year, kicking off a search for a successor at one of the world’s largest advertising agency groups as it grapples with slowing sales.

L’Oreal SA agreed to buy a majority stake in the UK company Medik8 as the French cosmetics group strengthens its presence in the booming skincare market.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 8:27 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.9%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1426

The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 144.22 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1839 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3567

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.6% to $105,585.15

Ether fell 1.8% to $2,486.97

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.49%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.54%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.63%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.5% to $66.16 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $3,327.72 an ounce

