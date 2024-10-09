Stocks Hover Near All-Time Highs Before CPI Data: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street traders gearing up for key inflation data sent stocks within a striking distance of their record highs, with big tech once again leading the charge.

Less than 24 hours before data that’s expected to show consumer prices continued to moderate, equities saw mild gains. The S&P 500 topped 5,760. Apple Inc. drove megacaps higher while Tesla Inc. climbed after posting its best-ever quarter for China shipments. Alphabet Inc. fell 1.8% on news the US is weighing a Google breakup in a historic big-tech antitrust case.

Major technology stocks have undergone volatility in both directions of late, but weakness represents an attractive buying opportunity, according to Solita Marcelli, chief investment officer Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management.

“We remain positive on the tech sector as well as the outlook for artificial intelligence,” and “against this backdrop, we believe volatility should be utilized to build long-term AI exposure,” she said.

Investors also waded through remarks from Federal Reserve speakers. Fed Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan said she supports a slower path of rate reductions as the central bank normalizes policy away from its highest level in more than 20 years.

“A less-dovish tone from Fed speakers over the course of the last week contributed to the uptick in broad market volatility, so more of the same could pressure markets again today,” said Tom Essaye at The Sevens Report.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.04%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3% —- up for an eighth consecutive day — the longest run in more than two years.

“The tone of the Fed minutes should not change expectations of further rate cuts — the Fed is still scrambling to catch up with inflation slowing in the US, and started cutting rates late,” said Paul Donovan at UBS Global Wealth Management. “But expectations about the pace of easing may be set by the minutes.”

To Fawad Razaqzada at City Index and Forex.com, the release of the Fed minutes should not cause a major shift given that Powell has already spoken and was less dovish than expected.

“Stronger US economic data releases since that meeting means the market has already scaled back expectations for further aggressive rate cuts,” he noted. “Until we see fresh evidence of a slowing labor market again, investors are unlikely to re-price an aggressive Fed easing cycle again.”

Razaqzada also noted that overall this week’s inflation data won’t shake up the Fed’s stance or the bullish dollar forecast too much — unless we see a major surprise.

US inflation probably moderated at the end of the third quarter, reassuring a Fed that’s shifting more of its policy focus toward shielding the labor market.

The consumer price index is seen rising 0.1% in September, its smallest gain in three months. Compared with a year earlier, the CPI probably rose 2.3%, the sixth-straight slowdown and the tamest since early 2021. The Bureau of Labor Statistics will issue its CPI report on Thursday.

Investors who expect central banks in industrialized nations to successfully tap the brakes on growth while skirting downturns would do well to target five-year bonds, according to Pacific Investment Management Co.

“The US economy, like others, appears poised to achieve a rare soft landing – moderating growth and inflation without recession,” wrote Pimco’s Tiffany Wilding, an economist, and Andrew Balls, the firm’s CIO of global fixed income. “Cash rates are set to decline alongside policy rates, while high government deficits may drive long-term bond yields higher over time.”

The rally that’s helped US stocks almost double in value over the past five years is tapering off, and investors should expect low but positive returns on their investments, according to Bill Gross. He recommends keeping exposure to the stock market at average levels, while focusing portfolios more on defensive stocks with a small position in bonds.

“No bear market, but it’s not the same bull market anymore,” Gross, the co-founder and former chief investment officer of Pimco, wrote.

Corporate Highlights:

The crisis engulfing Boeing Co. took a dramatic turn after negotiations to resolve an almost monthlong strike collapsed and S&P Global Ratings warned it may cut the planemaker’s credit grade to junk.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. posted a better-than-expected 39% rise in quarterly revenue, assuaging concerns that AI hardware spending is beginning to taper off.

Rio Tinto Group has agreed to buy Arcadium Lithium Plc in an all-cash deal valuing the US-listed miner at $6.7 billion, expanding its grip on the battery metal and stepping back into the M&A fray with its biggest deal in 17 years.

Generac Holdings Inc. is running low on portable backup generators after Hurricane Helene and other recent storms knocked out power for millions of Americans.

Key events this week:

US CPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s John Williams and Thomas Barkin speak, Thursday

JPMorgan, Wells Fargo kick off earnings season for the big Wall Street banks, Friday

US PPI, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Fed’s Lorie Logan, Austan Goolsbee and Michelle Bowman speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 10:53 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.1%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.2%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index fell 0.1%

The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%

The euro fell 0.3% to $1.0946

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3072

The Japanese yen fell 0.6% to 149.16 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1% to $61,714.76

Ether fell 0.4% to $2,431.52

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.04%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.25%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.18%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.5% to $72.46 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $2,609.06 an ounce

