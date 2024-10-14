Stocks Hover Near Record High as Earnings in Sight: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks kicked off the week on a note of optimism as investors looked ahead to corporate results for further vindication of soft economic landing bets.

The S&P 500 climbed toward a fresh all-time high, which would be its 46th this year. Tesla Inc. bounced back after last week’s 13% plunge. Apple Inc. climbed on a bullish analyst call and Nvidia Corp. led gains in chipmakers. Treasury cash trading is closed Monday for a US holiday. Oil declined after China’s highly anticipated Finance Ministry briefing on Saturday lacked new incentives to boost consumption in the biggest importer.

Earnings season unofficially started on Friday, led by financial bellwethers. More key companies will deliver results this week, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Netflix Inc. and JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. Strategists are predicting that companies in the S&P 500 will post their weakest results in the past four quarters, with just a 4.3% increase compared with a year ago, Bloomberg Intelligence data show. In mid-June, projections were for an 8.4% rise, and in the second quarter growth soared to 14%.

“Earnings season moves into full swing this week,” said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak + Co. “As always, they’ll beat expectation, but the key will be weather the guidance will be strong enough to create a rise in future estimates — which it did not do last quarter.”

The S&P 500 rose 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 added 0.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%. Bitcoin rose 3.2%.

Corporate Highlights:

Adobe Inc. unveiled artificial intelligence tools that can create and modify videos, joining Big Tech companies and startups in trying to capitalize on demand for the emerging technology.

Caterpillar Inc. was downgraded to underweight by Morgan Stanley as analysts view construction firms cautiously, flagging a disconnect between fundamentals and share price.

Amgen Inc. was downgraded to hold at Truist Securities, which said upcoming obesity data is already priced into the stock.

SoFi Technologies Inc. reached a deal to use $2 billion of Fortress Investment Group LLC funds for the origination of personal loans.

Elliott Investment Management has informed Southwest Airlines Co. that it’s requesting a special shareholder meeting, according to people with knowledge of the matter, officially kicking off the firm’s first US proxy fight since 2017.

Key events this week:

Eurozone industrial production, Tuesday

US Empire Manufacturing index, Tuesday

Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Citigroup earnings, Tuesday

Donald Trump will be interviewed by Bloomberg editor-in-chief John Micklethwait at the Economic Club of Chicago, Tuesday

Fed’s Mary Daly, Adriana Kugler speak, Tuesday

Morgan Stanley earnings, Wednesday

ECB rate decision, Thursday

US retail sales, jobless claims, industrial production, Thursday

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee speaks, Thursday

China GDP, Friday

US housing starts, Friday

Fed’s Christopher Waller, Neel Kashkari speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 9:31 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.0911

The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.3034

The Japanese yen fell 0.5% to 149.86 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 3.2% to $64,739.5

Ether rose 3.8% to $2,552.38

Bonds

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.28%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.25%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.8% to $74.20 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.