Stocks in Asia Cautious Ahead of Key US Inflation: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks traded cautiously ahead of key inflation data that will help shape the outlook for the Federal Reserve’s next steps.
Australian shares edged higher as did futures for the Hong Kong equity benchmark. Japanese stocks declined, with trading in the region likely to be muted by holidays in countries including Singapore. Contracts for US equities were steady after the S&P 500 fell as much as 0.8% before finishing 0.1% higher.
Treasuries leveled in early Asian trading after advancing Tuesday, with 10-year yields dropping from the highest levels this year.
With no relevant economic data on schedule, US traders positioned for Wednesday’s consumer price index. Markets have been tempering bets on Fed cuts as economic data remain strong, with officials pushing back against the need for easing.
“CPI is the critical number this week,” said Andrew Brenner at NatAlliance Securities. “The fear is that CPI has continued to be a thorn in the side of the Fed. But positioning is strongly bearish, and to quote some of the old traders we worked with in the past, ‘whatever hurts the most traders, when they are strongly positioned, is what happens’.”
The movement in Japanese stocks came after central bank Governor Kazuo Ueda avoided sounding clearly dovish when discussing monetary easing Tuesday. Ueda’s remarks come as yen traders keep a high guard against a potential currency intervention by Japan.
Elsewhere in Asia, central banks in New Zealand and Thailand are expected to keep rates unchanged at meetings on Wednesday. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand may push back against investor bets that interest-rate cuts are coming, even though the economy has slumped into a double-dip recession, which may give a boost for the nation’s currency.
In commodities, oil held a two-day decline after an industry report pointed to a gain in US crude stockpiles, although simmering tensions in the Middle East are expected to cap losses. Meanwhile, gold extended its bull run to a fresh record.
Stock Rebound
After struggling throughout most of the session, the S&P 500 rose back above the 5,200 mark, with Tesla Inc. leading gains in megacaps. Nvidia Corp. sank as Intel Corp. unveiled a new version of its artificial-intelligence chip.
US small-business optimism dropped to a more than 11-year low in March as sales expectations slumped and inflationary pressures remained a trouble spot, according to the National Federation of Independent Business.
The US inflation prints for March and April will play an outsized role in determining whether the Fed proceeds to cut rates in June, according to Krishna Guha at Evercore.
“We think the hurdle is not crazy severe and the odds are the data will come in good enough to go ahead,” Guha said.
The swaps market is pricing in around 65 basis points of Fed rate cuts by the end of this year — which is less than what the central bank forecast last month.
“Investors are increasingly calling a June pivot into question, given the resiliency of the economy,” said Marta Norton, chief investment officer Americas at Morningstar Wealth. “A delay is within the range of possible outcomes, particularly if we see March inflation data surprise to the upside.”
Fed Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic reiterated his expectation for one rate cut this year, but added he’s open to changing his view to later or additional reductions should the economic picture change.
Key events this week:
- Canada rate decision, Wednesday
- US CPI, Fed minutes, Wednesday
- Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Wednesday
- China PPI, CPI, Thursday
- Eurozone ECB rate decision, Thursday
- US initial jobless claims, PPI, Thursday
- New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Thursday
- Boston Fed President Susan Collins speaks, Thursday
- China trade, Friday
- US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday
- Citigroup, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo due to report results, Friday.
- San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:09 a.m. Tokyo time
- Hang Seng futures rose 0.5%
- Japan’s Topix fell 0.3%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4%
- Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 1.1%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was unchanged at $1.0857
- The Japanese yen was unchanged at 151.76 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2393 per dollar
- The Australian dollar was unchanged at $0.6629
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin was little changed at $69,163.01
- Ether fell 0.1% to $3,508
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.37%
- Australia’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.11%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed
- Spot gold was little changed
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.
