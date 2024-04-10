Stocks in Asia Cautious Ahead of Key US Inflation: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks traded cautiously ahead of key inflation data that will help shape the outlook for the Federal Reserve’s next steps.

Australian shares edged higher as did futures for the Hong Kong equity benchmark. Japanese stocks declined, with trading in the region likely to be muted by holidays in countries including Singapore. Contracts for US equities were steady after the S&P 500 fell as much as 0.8% before finishing 0.1% higher.

Treasuries leveled in early Asian trading after advancing Tuesday, with 10-year yields dropping from the highest levels this year.

With no relevant economic data on schedule, US traders positioned for Wednesday’s consumer price index. Markets have been tempering bets on Fed cuts as economic data remain strong, with officials pushing back against the need for easing.

“CPI is the critical number this week,” said Andrew Brenner at NatAlliance Securities. “The fear is that CPI has continued to be a thorn in the side of the Fed. But positioning is strongly bearish, and to quote some of the old traders we worked with in the past, ‘whatever hurts the most traders, when they are strongly positioned, is what happens’.”

The movement in Japanese stocks came after central bank Governor Kazuo Ueda avoided sounding clearly dovish when discussing monetary easing Tuesday. Ueda’s remarks come as yen traders keep a high guard against a potential currency intervention by Japan.

Elsewhere in Asia, central banks in New Zealand and Thailand are expected to keep rates unchanged at meetings on Wednesday. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand may push back against investor bets that interest-rate cuts are coming, even though the economy has slumped into a double-dip recession, which may give a boost for the nation’s currency.

In commodities, oil held a two-day decline after an industry report pointed to a gain in US crude stockpiles, although simmering tensions in the Middle East are expected to cap losses. Meanwhile, gold extended its bull run to a fresh record.

Stock Rebound

After struggling throughout most of the session, the S&P 500 rose back above the 5,200 mark, with Tesla Inc. leading gains in megacaps. Nvidia Corp. sank as Intel Corp. unveiled a new version of its artificial-intelligence chip.

US small-business optimism dropped to a more than 11-year low in March as sales expectations slumped and inflationary pressures remained a trouble spot, according to the National Federation of Independent Business.

The US inflation prints for March and April will play an outsized role in determining whether the Fed proceeds to cut rates in June, according to Krishna Guha at Evercore.

“We think the hurdle is not crazy severe and the odds are the data will come in good enough to go ahead,” Guha said.

The swaps market is pricing in around 65 basis points of Fed rate cuts by the end of this year — which is less than what the central bank forecast last month.

“Investors are increasingly calling a June pivot into question, given the resiliency of the economy,” said Marta Norton, chief investment officer Americas at Morningstar Wealth. “A delay is within the range of possible outcomes, particularly if we see March inflation data surprise to the upside.”

Fed Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic reiterated his expectation for one rate cut this year, but added he’s open to changing his view to later or additional reductions should the economic picture change.

Key events this week:

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

US CPI, Fed minutes, Wednesday

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Wednesday

China PPI, CPI, Thursday

Eurozone ECB rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, PPI, Thursday

New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Thursday

Boston Fed President Susan Collins speaks, Thursday

China trade, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Citigroup, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo due to report results, Friday.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:09 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures rose 0.5%

Japan’s Topix fell 0.3%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 1.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was unchanged at $1.0857

The Japanese yen was unchanged at 151.76 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2393 per dollar

The Australian dollar was unchanged at $0.6629

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $69,163.01

Ether fell 0.1% to $3,508

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.37%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.11%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold was little changed

