Stocks in Asia Muted Ahead of BOJ Rate Decision: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian shares traded within tight ranges as investors prepared for a potentially historic rate decision in Japan that’s expected to end the world’s last negative rates regime.

South Korean equities slightly fell, while Japanese and Australian stocks were mostly flat. Contracts for Hong Kong and US shares pointed to losses. That followed Monday’s tech-led rebound on Wall Street ahead of a raft of other central-bank decisions this week from the US to the UK.

The S&P 500 halted a three-day slide, the Nasdaq 100 rose 1% and a gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” tech megacaps climbed twice as much. Alphabet Inc. jumped as Bloomberg News reported Apple Inc. is in talks to build Google’s Gemini artificial-intelligence engine into the iPhone. In late hours, Nvidia Corp.’s chief Jensen Huang showed off new chips aimed at extending his company’s dominance of AI computing.

Meanwhile, some 90% of Bank of Japan watchers see the chance of authorities ending the negative rate on Tuesday at the meeting’s conclusion, with the nation’s first interest rate hike in 17 years. The yen steadied amid a news report the BOJ is also poised to end its policy of guiding government bond yields — known as yield curve control.

Bank officials are also considering ending their buying of exchange-traded funds and real estate investment funds, according to people familiar with the matter. Traders betting on the BOJ outcome boosted their positions in yen futures to the highest since 2007.

“First off, they’re going to engineer a dovish hike,” Yue Bamba, head of Japan active investments at BlackRock Inc., said on the BOJ on Bloomberg Television. “It’s also important to note that the world’s most global investors still remain underweight Japanese equities. So there’s more money that can come into this market.”

Australia’s central bank will also announce its rates policy on Tuesday and is widely expected to hold them at a 12-year high, with the economy showing signs of slowing further while unemployment trends higher.

Treasuries were little changed in early Asian trading. Yields on the two-year note hovered near 2024 highs Monday as expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts continued to erode. The dollar and yen were little changed.

Investors in Asia will be watching China, where the top securities regulator said the defaulted developer at the heart of the nation’s real estate crisis falsely inflated revenue by more than $78 billion in the two years leading up to its failure. China Evergrande Group and its massive debt have become symbolic of the nation’s stuttering economy, particularly in its property and construction sectors.

Jam-Packed Week

Back in the US, Wall Street is gearing up for more insights on the Fed’s resolve to ease as central banks set policy for almost half the global economy. The week features the world’s biggest agglomeration of decisions for 2024 to date, including judgments on the cost of borrowing for six of the 10 most-traded currencies.

“It’s a jam-packed week of central bank meetings,” said Win Thin and Elias Haddad at Brown Brothers Harriman. “There are sure to be some surprises and so today’s calm is likely to give way to greater volatility ahead.”

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists led by Jan Hatzius changed their forecast to call for three quarter-point Fed cuts this year — instead of four. The change, which brings the forecast in line with the median forecast policymakers made in December, is “mainly because of the slightly higher inflation path,” they said.

Investors will be keenly focused on the US central bank’s projections — the dot plot — to gauge how many rate cuts policymakers are expecting to deliver this year.

Wall Street will listen carefully to any signs from Powell on the phase out of quantitative tightening, known as QT. While a handful expect the Fed to announce or even begin slowing the unwind of its balance sheet as early as May, others don’t see a tapering starting until the second half of the year.

In other markets, oil held a gain, with Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refineries and OPEC+ supply cuts in focus. Gold extended its gains into a second session.

Key events this week:

Reserve Bank of Australia rate decision, Tuesday

Bank of Japan rate decision, Tuesday

Germany ZEW survey expectations, Tuesday

European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos speaks, Tuesday

US housing starts, Tuesday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Wednesday

Fed rate decision; Chair Jerome Powell holds news conference, Wednesday

Reddit’s IPO, Wednesday

ECB’s Christine Lagarde speaks, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Thursday

Bank of England rate decision, Thursday

US Conference Board leading index, existing home sales, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Nike, FedEx earnings, Thursday

Japan CPI, Friday

Germany IFO business climate, Friday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Friday

ECB’s Robert Holzmann and Philip Lane speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 9:07 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures fell 0.5%

Japan’s Topix was little changed

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0871

The Japanese yen was little changed at 149.14 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2081 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6556

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.6% to $67,782.45

Ether rose 0.6% to $3,528.35

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.33%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.13%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold was little changed

