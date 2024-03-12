Stocks in Tight Ranges Before US CPI, Yen Weakens: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Asia were mixed as traders awaited US inflation data set to influence the timing of the Federal Reserve’s pivot to monetary easing.

The yen fell for the first time in six days after Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda pointed to some weakness in consumption of nondurable goods, while also signaling the central bank remains on track to end its negative-interest-rate policy. Japanese shares dropped, while those in Australian and South Korea rose.

“We see the BOJ exiting the negative-interest-rate policy in April on the belief that the BOJ might want to digest more data,” Malayan Banking Bhd. strategists led by Saktiandi Supaat wrote in a research note. “Should the BOJ disappoint on the exit at the upcoming March meeting, USD/JPY could rise and we do see the opportunity to sell the pair on rally.”

Shares of steel-related companies in Asia dropped, following iron ore’s biggest slide since 2022 on Monday as investors weighed the outlook for Chinese demand amid a lack of fresh government stimulus. The metal steadied on Tuesday.

Hong Kong stocks climbed for a third day, with tech firms outperforming. Xiaomi Corp. posted its biggest intraday gain in more than a year after the company announced it will start selling its long-awaited electric vehicles this month.

US stock futures gained after both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 closed marginally lower on Monday. Investors are awaiting more clues on whether the recent uptick in US consumer prices was just a blip or an indication the disinflationary trend has hit a roadblock. After closing at record highs 16 times this year, the S&P 500 is showing signs of overheating, spurring warnings about a near-term consolidation.

“Inflation has likely fallen enough by now for the Fed to get going with cuts,” strategists at TD Securities including Mark McCormick, wrote in a research note. “We think that is partly why the market has been less responsive to inflation.”

Treasuries were little changed in Asia as traders braced for another flurry of high-grade corporate debt sales. The dollar weakened against most of its Group-of-10 peers.

Japan’s 10-year bond yield climbed to the highest level in three months following a Jiji report that said the BOJ will end negative interest rates at next week’s meeting if wage data comes out strong. The yield rose as much as 1.5 basis points to 0.775%, the highest since mid-December.

Elsewhere, oil edged higher as traders awaited OPEC’s monthly report and industry figures on US stockpiles. Bitcoin slid back below $72,000 after surpassing that level for the first time on Monday.

Key events this week:

UK Financial Policy Committee quarterly meeting, attended by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, Tuesday

EU finance ministers meet in Brussels, Tuesday

ECB Governing Council Member Robert Holzmann, Tuesday

US CPI, Tuesday

Eurozone industrial production, Wednesday

ECB Governing Council member Yannis Stournaras speaks, Wednesday

Volkswagen, Adidas earnings, Wednesday

US PPI, retail sales, initial jobless claims, business inventories, Thursday

China property prices, Friday

Japan’s largest union federation announces results of annual wage negotiations, just ahead of Bank of Japan policy meeting, Friday

Bank of England issues inflation survey, Friday

US industrial production, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Empire Manufacturing, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 1:48 p.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 0.1%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4%

Japan’s Topix index fell 1%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.7%

China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.5%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0935

The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 147.39 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1818 per dollar

The Australian dollar was unchanged at $0.6614

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.1% to $72,008.29

Ether rose 0.4% to $4,049.18

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.09%

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 3.96%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $78.08 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $2,178.72 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Michael G. Wilson, Ruth Carson and Jason Scott.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.