Stocks Jump as Trump Says ‘Buy’ Before China Talks: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A risk-on wave enveloped Wall Street on Thursday, with stocks up and bonds down as Donald Trump announced a trade deal with the UK while noting that if China talks go well, tariffs could be lowered. Equities also gained after the president said investors should buy shares now.

For a market hoping for an easing of tensions between the US and its top commercial partners, that was enough to drive a rally of about 1.5% for the S&P 500. Almost every major corner of the stock market advanced, with gains led by economically-sensitive sectors. Bitcoin topped $100,000. As the safety bid ebbed, gold and haven currencies fell. Short-term Treasuries tumbled as traders pared back rate-cut bets.

Trump announced a trade framework with the UK, hailing it as a “breakthrough” that will bring down barriers and expand access for American imports. The president also said he believed negotiations launching this weekend with China would result in tangible progress, predicting Beijing would be willing to make concessions and saying he could consider cutting punishing tariffs.

“As we get the details of this trade deal today, and find out how much progress the US and China are making towards the most important trade deal this weekend, it should give investors some more clarity about how much of an impact the trade issue will have on the US and global economy going forward,” said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak + Co.

The S&P 500 rose 1.4%. The Nasdaq 100 gained 1.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.4%. The Russell 2000 climbed 2.4%.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 10 basis points to 4.37%. A soft $25 billion sale of 30-year bonds also weighed on the market. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.7%.

“Attention will now turn to the upcoming trade talks between the US and China, scheduled to take place in Switzerland this weekend, which Trump expects to be ‘substantive’,” said Paul Ashworth at Capital Economics.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer are set to meet in Switzerland with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on trade in the coming days. Trump said that if talks went well, he could consider lowering the 145% tariff he has imposed on many Chinese goods.

“It could be,” Trump said in response to a question about the possibility. “I mean, we’re going to see. Right now you can’t get any higher. It’s at 145% so we know it’s coming down. I think we’re going to have a very good relationship.”

While real game-changer would be progress with China, that’s where it gets murky, according Fawad Razaqzada at City Index and Forex.com.

“The weekend meeting between the US and China feels more like a diplomatic icebreaker than a breakthrough moment,” Razaqzada noted. “We could be in for a long, drawn-out negotiation season, which may limit the upside potential for risk assets.”

While we may be incrementally moving towards de-escalation of the global trade war, there there is still plenty of uncertainty remaining, not least given the extensive list of countries that still need to obtain individual deals, noted Martin Frandsen at Principal Asset Management.

“Markets will likely need further evidence that the peak uncertainty is tailing before we see a recovery in consumer and business confidence,” he said.

Corporate Highlights:

Apple Inc.’s silicon design group is working on new chips that will serve as the brains for future devices, including its first smart glasses, more powerful Macs and artificial intelligence servers.

British Airways parent IAG SA is poised to order about 30 Boeing Co. 787 Dreamliner aircraft, according to people familiar with the matter

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., the parent of HBO and CNN, rose in New York trading on speculation it may split off its cable TV networks into a separate company, overshadowing financial results that missed estimates.

Peloton Interactive Inc. reported a 13% decline in revenue last quarter, marking the third straight year-over-year decline in sales.

Arm Holdings Plc gave a disappointing sales forecast for the current quarter, stoking concerns about a tariff-fueled slowdown for the chip industry.

Shopify Inc. projected slowing profit growth in the current quarter, with executives pledging to keep spending to boost sales growth.

Match Group Inc. is cutting one in five managers as part of a 13% workforce reduction, the latest effort by its new chief executive officer to deliver a turnaround at the dating app company.

Coinbase Global Inc. agreed to acquire Deribit, the world’s largest exchange for Bitcoin and Ether options, for $2.9 billion as the biggest US crypto exchange makes a push into the derivatives market.

Krispy Kreme Inc. said it will no longer pay quarterly cash dividends in order to pay down its debt and focus on growth.

