Stocks Keep Rising, Yen Gains Ground Versus Dollar: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Global equities extended their record-breaking run, rising for a fourth straight day as a much-expected year-end rally took hold. The yen strengthened.

The MSCI All Country Index rose on Tuesday after setting a fresh closing record in the previous session. A gauge of Asia Pacific shares climbed 0.6%, while US and European stock futures were little changed after the S&P 500 added 0.6% overnight. In commodities, gold advanced to yet another all-time high — the 50th day it’s broken records this year. Silver also hit a new peak.

“Stocks are being lifted by a potent combination of resilient earnings and a growing belief that monetary policy will turn more supportive,” said Dilin Wu, a strategist at Pepperstone Group Ltd. “Markets are increasingly pricing a soft-landing scenario, where growth cools but avoids recession, while expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2026 have eased valuation pressures and revived risk appetite.”

The yen remained a key focus for currency traders, rising for a second day to strengthen past the 156-per dollar level. That was after Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said in an interview the nation has a “free hand” to take bold action against currency moves. The comments were her strongest warning yet to speculators following the yen’s weakening to as much as 157.78 even after the central bank hiked interest rates on Friday.

Katayama’s remarks came amid renewed speculation that her ministry might intervene in the currency market. The authority spent around $100 billion last year to prop up the yen, with the moves coming around the 160 mark against the dollar.

The Japanese currency’s advance on Tuesday was also aided by strength in the euro, while a broad gauge of the dollar dropped further following a 0.4% decline on Monday.

“FX traders are buying into year-end Goldilocks theme which is helping to nudge the greenback lower and that’s a timely gift for Japanese authorities. EUR/USD’s drive toward the 1.18 zone is lifting all G-10 peers, with the yen included.”

The upbeat mood among equity investors helped the S&P 500 erase December losses on Monday, putting it on course for an eighth straight month of gains that would mark the longest winning run since 2018. Tesla Inc. and Nvidia Corp. led megacaps higher.

After another strong year for stocks, the big question is whether investors will carry that positive mood into 2026.

Positioning in equities is rising and fund managers are maintaining record low levels of cash. Their expectations of a further rally are outweighing concerns over rich tech valuations. The Federal Reserve path is also being closely watched, with two rate cuts priced for next year.

Fed Governor Stephen Miran told Bloomberg Television the central bank risks sparking a recession unless it continues lowering rates next year.

“Even though we have seen a bit of a pullback” and some fatigue around AI, “we think that 2026 is still going to be fairly robust because overall companies are still spending quite a bit of capex around AI,” Ken Wong, an Asian equity portfolio specialist at Eastspring Investments Hong Kong, said on Bloomberg TV.

Elsewhere in markets Tuesday, Bitcoin fell about 1% while oil steadied after a four-day run of gains as the US continued its blockade of shipments of crude from Venezuela.

Brent was near $62 a barrel after rising about 5% over the previous four sessions while West Texas Intermediate was close to $58. The US has taken control of two tankers and is in pursuit of a third, as Washington intensifies pressure on the government of Nicolas Maduro.

Larry Ellison is throwing his personal fortune behind Paramount Skydance Corp.’s bid for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., aiming to give his son’s company an advantage in a fiercely contested takeover battle with Netflix Inc. Novo Nordisk A/S won approval to sell a pill version of its blockbuster obesity shot Wegovy in the US, a crucial step in its effort to defend its market share from rival Eli Lilly & Co. Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management and General Catalyst agreed to buy Janus Henderson Group Plc in a deal that values the asset manager at about $7.4 billion. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is planning to expand its acquisitions and investments in Japan’s booming corporate deals market over the next decade by about ¥800 billion ($5.1 billion), with a focus on mid-sized firms. China Vanke Co., once the country’s biggest developer before it succumbed to an unprecedented property crisis, won last-minute support from creditors to extend a bond grace period in a reprieve that helps it avoid default, at least for now. Citigroup Inc. will further increase its investment banking team in Japan to capitalize on a record-breaking boom in mergers and acquisitions that it expects to reach new heights. The standoff between China and Japan threatens to exacerbate a seasonally weak period for Chinese airlines and make it harder for them to post their first annual profit in six years. Some of the main moves in markets:

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 6:55 a.m. London time Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.6% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index was little changed Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was little changed The Shanghai Composite was little changed Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro was little changed at $1.1772 The Japanese yen rose 0.6% to 156.09 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 7.0202 per dollar The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3482 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1% to $87,363.32 Ether fell 0.9% to $2,959.42 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.15% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.90% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.54% Australia’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.75% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $57.84 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.8% to $4,479.73 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

