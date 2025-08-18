Stocks Kick Off Jackson Hole Week on a Quiet Note: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks, bonds and the dollar saw a quiet start to a pivotal Federal Reserve week, with geopolitics coming into play as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his European allies get ready to meet with Donald Trump.

Following a recent series of all-time highs for the S&P 500, the benchmark wavered on Monday. Wall Street will get a close look at how American consumers are faring in the early days of President Trump’s tariff regime when the biggest US retailers like Walmart Inc. and Target Corp. report earnings this week.

Subscribe to the Stock Movers Podcast on Apple, Spotify and other Podcast Platforms. ‘

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.31%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%.

The Kansas City Fed’s annual Economic Policy Symposium kicks off Thursday evening in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Chair Jerome Powell in remarks on Friday is expected to unveil the Fed’s new policy framework — the strategy it’ll use to achieve its inflation and employment goals.

Powell may also drop some hints about the Fed’s thinking ahead of its September policy meeting. Officials have left interest rates on hold so far this year as they wait to see how the Trump administration’s tariffs impact the economy.

Two-year Treasury yields, the most sensitive to Fed policy, plunged this month as traders swung toward pricing in a quarter-point cut in September. Bond investors are waiting to see if Powell affirms this market pricing — or pushes back with a reminder that new data arriving before the next policy gathering could change the picture. They’re also looking for clues about the longer-run trajectory of Fed cuts into next year.

“For now, the market appears to be betting that signs of labor-market weakness will outweigh inflation risk in the Fed’s rate-cutting debate,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “And while retail earnings will have a high profile this week, the FOMC minutes and Jerome Powell’s comments at the Jackson Hole confab will be parsed for any clues about which way the central bank is leaning.”

Meantime, S&P 500 companies trounced expectations this earnings season after they found ways to blunt the impact of tariffs and benefitted from a weaker dollar, according to strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

“The quarter has been marked by one of the greatest frequency of earnings beats on record,” David Kostin, chief US equity strategist at Goldman Sachs, wrote in a note.

Analysts are ratcheting up earnings estimates for the current quarter at the swiftest pace in nearly four years.

A Citigroup Inc. index that tracks the relative number of US earnings-per-share estimate upgrades versus downgrades is at its highest since December 2021. And the trend is just as strong among companies that recently issued their own outlooks. A gauge of forward guidance that compares corporate forecasts with the Wall Street consensus is hovering at its second-highest level in nearly four years, Bloomberg Intelligence data show.

Corporate Highlights:

Novo Nordisk A/S is slashing the cost of Ozempic for cash-paying patients after the diabetes shot became the poster child for high US drug prices. Novo Nordisk A/S’s blockbuster weight-loss drug Wegovy received US approval to treat a serious form of liver disease, beating rival Eli Lilly & Co. to the US market. A group of investors led by the owner of several boutique New York hotels agreed to take Soho House & Co. private in a $2.7 billion deal for the members’ club operator that’s struggled since its initial public offering. Thoma Bravo is in talks to acquire human resources management software provider Dayforce Inc., according to people familiar with the matter. Air Canada pulled its financial guidance through year-end, citing the impact of a strike by flight attendants that has caused the airline to cancel hundreds of flights. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. will operate a US factory owned by SoftBank Group Corp., setting up what’s in the running to be the first manufacturing site in the Japanese company’s $500 billion Stargate venture with OpenAI and Oracle Corp. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 9:31 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 was little changed The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed The MSCI World Index fell 0.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1674 The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3540 The Japanese yen fell 0.5% to 147.86 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.7% to $115,701.67 Ether fell 2.6% to $4,353.54 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.31% Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.77% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.70% The yield on 2-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.75% The yield on 30-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.92% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.7% to $62.36 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.2% to $3,341.54 an ounce ©2025 Bloomberg L.P.