Stocks Lose Momentum After Wall Street Rally: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks struggled to maintain momentum in the wake of another record-breaking session on Wall Street, as a rally in Europe took a breather despite dovish comments from policy makers.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index was flat, with gains for retailers and utilities offsetting losses for healthcare and telecommunications stocks. Among individual movers, Zalando SE soared after the online fashion retailer exceeded profit expectations and posted upbeat forecasts. BNP Paribas SA climbed after pledging to return $21 billion to shareholders over three years. Pipe maker Geberit AG declined after underwhelming earnings.

Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were little changed. Treasury yields ticked lower and a gauge of the dollar was steady.

Traders held on to Federal Reserve rate cut bets for this year even after US inflation came in higher than expected on Tuesday. The Fed is widely expected to hold interest rates steady for a fifth straight meeting when policymakers gather March 19-20. Much of the focus by investors will be on the Federal Open Market Committee’s quarterly forecasts for rates, including whether fresh employment and inflation figures have prompted any changes.

The European Central Bank is is also poised to start rate cuts soon, with Governing Council member Martins Kazaks saying on Wednesday reductions could come “within the next few meetings.” Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said borrowing costs may be cut in the spring, with June more likely than April for a first move.

Bond yields across Europe ticked lower, with the German 10-year yield falling about three basis points to 2.31%.

Shares in mainland China fell, with Country Garden Holdings Co.’s missed bond payment weighing on developers. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index pulled back from the brink of a 20% surge from a recent low.

Japanese equities declined as Toyota Motor Corp. and a slew of other companies agreed to pay increases, adding to signs of a sustainable wage-price cycle that will support the Bank of Japan’s hawkish shift as early as next week. The yen fluctuated.

The report on Toyota “strengthened speculation of a BOJ policy revision,” said Masahiro Yamaguchi, a senior market analyst at SMBC Trust & Banking Ltd. Still, as Toyota has the biggest impact among all the spring wage negotiations, “there will unlikely be further news that will drag the market lower,” he added.

In other markets, oil advanced after four days of losses as an industry report pointed to shrinking US crude stockpiles, offsetting wavering OPEC cuts. Gold held a decline that snapped a record-breaking run of gains after the hotter-than-expected US inflation print.

Key events this week:

Eurozone industrial production, Wednesday

ECB Governing Council member Yannis Stournaras speaks, Wednesday

Volkswagen, Adidas earnings, Wednesday

US PPI, retail sales, initial jobless claims, business inventories, Thursday

China property prices, Friday

Japan’s largest union federation announces results of annual wage negotiations, just ahead of Bank of Japan policy meeting, Friday

Bank of England issues inflation survey, Friday

US industrial production, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Empire Manufacturing, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 8:25 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.3%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0931

The Japanese yen was little changed at 147.69 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.2% to 7.2012 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2796

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 3.3% to $73,390.01

Ether rose 2.8% to $4,063.3

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.14%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.30%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 3.93%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.3% to $82.19 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Georgina McKay and Eddy Duan.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.