Stocks Mixed After Fed With Apple Results in Focus: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks traded mixed and Treasury yields ticked lower after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell downplayed the prospect of further interest-rate hikes. The yen resumed losses after a sudden jump hinted at intervention.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 fell 0.3% as Novo Nordisk A/S dropped on disappointing results and Moller-Maersk A/S, a bellwether for global trade, retreated 4%. Shell Plc advanced after the energy producer posted a profit beat and announced a $3.5 billion share buyback. US futures climbed.

Bloomberg’s index of the dollar fell for a second day, reflecting the drop in US yields following the Fed’s decision. With that out of the way, traders are looking to other catalysts, such as euro-area manufacturing data and Apple Inc.’s quarterly results later on Thursday.

The Fed downplayed the potential for imminent rate hikes as officials unanimously decided to leave the target range for the benchmark federal funds rate at 5.25% to 5.5% following a slew of data that pointed to sticky inflation pressures. Powell said it’s unlikely the central bank’s next move would be to raise rates, saying authorities would need to see persuasive evidence that policy isn’t tight enough to bring inflation back toward the 2% target.

“The bar was set high for a hawkish surprise last night” and the Fed “did not attempt to leap it,” said Kyle Rodda, a senior market analyst at Capital.com in Melbourne.

Further insight into the health of the US economy will come from April non-farm payrolls data due Friday. A Bloomberg Economics model points to an unchanged unemployment rate of 3.8%. That suggests “hiring likely remains too hot for the Fed,” economists Andrej Sokol and Scott Johnson wrote in a note.

Apple’s figures due after the US market closes will give investors a better sense of how the iPhone maker is weathering a sales slump, due in part to a sluggish China market.

“Earnings are looking quite resilient, quite constructive on the equities side,” John Woods, CIO for Asia Pacific at Lombard Odier, said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. “It’s overwhelmingly a US story for now.”

Yen Slide

The yen slid as much as 1.1% against the dollar, after having surged late Wednesday in New York. The renewed decline suggests investors are skeptical that Japanese authorities will be able to prevent the currency from weakening, given the country’s wide interest-rate differential with the US. Japan’s top currency official, Masato Kanda, said he had nothing to say when asked if officials had intervened.

In commodities, oil clawed back losses from Wednesday and gold advanced.

Key events this week:

Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Thursday

US factory orders, initial jobless claims, trade, Thursday

Apple earnings, Thursday

Eurozone unemployment, Friday

US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, ISM Services, Friday

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2% as of 8:32 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.5%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.7%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.9%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5%

The euro was little changed at $1.0721

The Japanese yen fell 0.5% to 155.34 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 7.2256 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2534

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.7% to $57,723.17

Ether fell 0.3% to $2,928.85

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.61%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.55%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.32%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.7% to $84.06 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $2,311.37 an ounce

