Stocks Mixed as Caution Prevails Before US Data: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks posted small moves as investors adopted a cautious stance before US data that may offer pointers on whether the recent rally has gone too far.

European equities held steady, while US futures ticked up after the S&P 500 Index’s drop on Monday. Treasuries were flat, while the dollar weakened against most of its Group-of-10 peers. MSCI’s Asian equity gauge held on to modest gains as shares rose in Hong Kong and Japan, but dropped in Australia and Taiwan.

Concern about a disconnect between earnings expectations and share prices has grown this week. US durable goods and consumer confidence data are due today ahead of the government’s closely followed personal consumption expenditures price index on Friday when many markets will be closed for Easter holidays. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is due to speak the same day.

For Vincent Juvyns, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, better visibility on the economy means that that focus is turning back to earnings going into the second quarter. “Markets are expensive, not too expensive, but it would be dangerous to bet on further upside without earnings driving it,” he said.

Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists were the latest to warn that lofty valuations will be hard to justify if they’re not accompanied by an acceleration in company profits. The S&P 500 is up almost 10% this year on a combination of healthy US economic data, Fed rate-cut wagers and optimism about artificial intelligence.

Among individual stock moves in Europe, Smiths Group Plc rose after its chief executive officer Paul Keel stood down and the engineering firm maintained its sales forecast for the year. BNP Paribas SA got a boost after Goldman Sachs Group Inc. upgraded the French bank to a buy rating thanks to a better operating backdrop.

In the US, shares of former president Donald Trump’s social media startup surged around 20% in premarket trading after it completed a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times cited Chief Investment Officer Andrew Balls as saying Pimco is holding a smaller-than-usual position in US Treasuries and prefers the bonds of countries such as the UK and Canada. Pimco believes inflationary pressures may lead the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates more slowly than other major central banks, according to the report.

In Asia, Japan’s Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Tuesday the government will take appropriate steps against excessive currency moves, without ruling out any measures.

Dollar-yen is likely to stay above 150, according to Mitul Kotecha, head of foreign exchange and emerging market macro strategy Asia at Barclays Bank Plc in Singapore.

“Intervention will really depend on when we get through big levels,” he said on Bloomberg Television. “You’d imagine that once we start breaking through big levels such as 155 or 160, for instance, you’d see more of an aggressive stance from the Japanese authorities.”

The offshore yuan strengthened for a second day after China’s central bank reinforced its support for the currency.

Read More: US CEOs Extend China Stay After Last-Minute Invite to Meet Xi

Oil was little changed after the biggest gain in a week, with OPEC+ set to affirm its policy of production cuts amid tensions in the Middle East and Russia. Gold hovered near a record high.

Key events this week:

ECB chief economist Philip Lane participates in event in Dublin, Tuesday

US durable goods, Conference Board consumer confidence, Tuesday

China industrial profits, Wednesday

Bank of England issues financial policy committee minutes, Wednesday

Eurozone economic confidence, consumer confidence, Wednesday

Fed Governor Christopher Waller speaks, Wednesday

UK GDP revision, Thursday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, initial jobless claims, GDP, Thursday

Japan unemployment, Tokyo CPI, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

US personal income and spending, PCE deflator, Friday

Good Friday. Exchanges closed in US and many other countries in observance of holiday. US federal government is open.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks, Friday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 5:23 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World index was little changed

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.3%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0851

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.2655

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 151.25 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2465 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $71,012.01

Ether rose 0.9% to $3,660.73

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.23%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.35%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 3.95%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $2,183.72 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Julien Ponthus, Tassia Sipahutar and Michael Msika.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.