Stocks Off Session High as Traders Weigh Catalysts: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US stocks are pushing higher after a brief wobble in technology shares earlier.

Traders are weighing a variety of catalysts, including a strong forecast from Micron Technology Inc., data highlighting a resilient US economy and China’s pledge of fiscal stimulus.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 rose, but are off the highs of the day. The dollar stayed lower. The 10-year US Treasury yield advanced to around 3.81%.

Earlier, revised data showed the US economy emerged from the pandemic in better shape than initially expected. A decline in US jobless claims underscored the resilience of the labor market.

“Slowing, growing — whatever you want to call what the economy is doing, it clearly is not in any meltdown,” said Rubeela Farooqi, chief US economist at High Frequency Economics, adding the present levels of initial claims are extremely low by historic standards.

Jason Bloom, head of fixed income, alternatives and ETF strategies at Invesco, was also upbeat about the economy.

“After 2001 and 2008, people got into the habit of thinking there’s got to be something lurking under the surface that’s going to tank everything,” Bloom said. “But there’s been enough stress and enough jolts of volatility that I think we would have shaken that bubble loose if it was there.”

The promises by China’s Politburo, alongside growing expectations that the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank will push ahead with rate cuts, boosted sentiment on Thursday. While traders were waiting for Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s commentary, his pre-recorded speech didn’t include details on the economic outlook or path for monetary policy. Other Fed officials are also speaking at various events today.

“The message, over the last 10 days or so, from monetary and fiscal policymakers across the globe, has been clear and undeniable — the policy ‘put’ is well and truly back,” said Michael Brown, a strategist at Pepperstone Group Ltd. “The path of least resistance is likely to continue to lead to the upside, over both the short- and medium-term.”

Money markets have flipped to favor a half-point cut by the Fed in November, with traders now pricing almost 39 basis points of reductions after lackluster US consumer data earlier in the week.

The US central bank’s preferred price metric and a snapshot of consumer demand will give more clues on the economy’s health on Friday.

“The Federal Reserve is more concerned about growth than they let on,” said Vanguard Chief Economist Joe Davis on Bloomberg TV. “Our view is they are going to be more aggressive in the near term.”

China Doubts

The bid to revive growth by China’s top leaders on Thursday added to a slew of measures from Beijing this week that have supercharged local assets. The CSI 300 Index is headed for its biggest weekly gain in almost a decade.

But questions remain over the long-term impact of the measures.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if tomorrow we are going to see a bit of a pullback,” Helen Jewell, chief investment officer at BlackRock Fundamental Equities EMEA, told Bloomberg TV. “This is what is happening in the markets right now — you end up risk-on one day, risk-off the next day. The Chinese economy is still very fragile.”

Swiss Cut

Elsewhere, the Swiss National Bank cut borrowing costs by a quarter point at a third straight meeting and warned of more to come if needed in its attempt to contain the strength of the franc.

In commodities, oil slid for the second day as Saudi Arabia was reportedly committed to increasing output in December, while Libya named its new central bank governor, opening the way to reviving some crude production.

Key events this week:

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Thursday

China industrial profits, Friday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Friday

US PCE, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% as of 11:58 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.6%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.2%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5%

The euro rose 0.5% to $1.1185

The British pound rose 0.8% to $1.3431

The Japanese yen was little changed at 144.67 per dollar

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 12:59 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3%, climbing for the fourth straight day, the longest winning streak since Sept. 13

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%, more than any closing gain since Sept. 19

The MSCI World Index rose 0.5% to a record high

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%

The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1169

The British pound surged 0.6%, more than any closing gain since Sept. 16

The Japanese yen was little changed at 144.85 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.9% to $65,344.38

Ether rose 2.7% to $2,651.04

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 3.81%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.18%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points, climbing for the eighth straight day, the longest winning streak since Dec. 27, 2021

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.8% to $67.75 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.4% to the highest on record

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Ben Priechenfried, James Hirai, Sujata Rao, Alex Nicholson, Denitsa Tsekova, Margaryta Kirakosian, Winnie Hsu, Divya Patil and Richard Henderson.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.