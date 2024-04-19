Stocks on Edge After Attacks as Havens Pare Gains: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — An escalation of tensions in the Middle East kept stock markets on edge, though haven assets including bonds and the dollar gave up some early gains after Iranian media appeared to downplay the impact of Israeli strikes.

Oil wiped out an earlier sharp jump above $90 a barrel. The dollar traded only slightly higher. Treasury yields halved an early move that drove the 10-year yield 14 basis points lower after Israel launched a retaliatory attack on Iran less than a week after Tehran’s rocket and drone barrage, according to two US officials.

US equity futures also started to pare losses, with contracts on the S&P 500 down 0.4% and those on the Nasdaq 100 trading lower by 0.7%.

The latest moves cap a dismal week for markets after solid economic readings and hawkish Fedspeak that have forced investors to revise the timing of a keenly anticipated pivot to easier policy and the scale of potential rate cuts.

“With inflation sticky, central banks don’t have the option to look through spikes in oil prices, should they happen,” said Rajeev De Mello, a global macro portfolio manager at GAMA Asset Management. “They will have to revert to higher for longer rates which at this stage will be a shock to all markets.”

New York Fed President John Williams said while it isn’t his baseline expectation, even a rate hike is possible if warranted. His Atlanta counterpart Raphael Bostic said he doesn’t think it will be appropriate to ease until toward the end of 2024. The Fed may hold rates steady all year, Minneapolis Fed chief Neel Kashkari told Fox News Channel.

An Iranian military official signaled Tehran doesn’t feel compelled to react to the blasts which US officials say were caused by Israeli strikes, with semi-official Mehr agency quoting Army Commander-in-Chief Abdolrahim Mousavi saying Tehran has already reacted to Israeli threats.

Despite Friday’s moves to allay fears of a wider war in the Mideast, the events are unsettling and will keep investors from taking bold bets, according to Michael Brown, strategist at Pepperstone Group Ltd. in London.

“No one will want to be short of crude and the havens ahead of the weekend,” he said. “From a risk-management perspective you can’t say definitively that geopolitical risk is done and dusted. So we may see another bout of de-risking. Ultimately it’s a case of people being reluctant to take on too much exposure.”

Among individual movers, Netflix Inc. shares dropped in premarket trading after the streaming-video company reported results that included a downbeat second-quarter revenue forecast. Infosys Ltd. slumped in the US after forecasting tepid sales growth for the year.

Key events this week:

BOE Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden and ECB Governing Council member Joachim Nagel speak, Friday

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.4% as of 6:20 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.7%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.4%

The MSCI World index fell 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro was little changed at $1.0649

The British pound was little changed at $1.2439

The Japanese yen was little changed at 154.52 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2% to $64,786.01

Ether rose 0.9% to $3,096.82

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined seven basis points to 4.57%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 2.45%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.23%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $82.30 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,382.85 an ounce

