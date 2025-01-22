Stocks on the Brink of Record as Earnings Roll In: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A batch of earnings from industry heavyweights drove stocks to the brink of all-time highs in a continuation of the rally fueled by the strength of Corporate America.

Equities extended their gains for the year, with the S&P 500 hovering near 6,100. Netflix Inc. surged 12% after closing 2024 with its biggest quarterly subscriber gain in history. United Airlines Holdings Inc., Travelers Cos. and Procter & Gamble Co. all climbed after strong results. Oracle Corp. soared 9.5% on a $100 billion joint venture with SoftBank Group Corp. and OpenAI, an effort unveiled with President Donald Trump aimed at speeding development of artificial intelligence.

“The market is off to a good start to President Trump’s second term,” said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak. “If this earnings season is a good one, it’s a rally that could have legs. However, it will take more than merely ‘beating expectations’ to fuel a further rally of significance.”

JP Morgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said there are signs that the US stock market is overheated.

“Asset prices are kind of inflated,” Dimon said in a CNBC interview Wednesday. “You need fairly good outcomes to justify those prices, and we’re all hoping for that.”

The S&P 500 rose 0.5%. The Nasdaq 100 climbed 1.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.2%. A Bloomberg gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps gained 1%. The Russell 2000 fell 0.1%.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.57%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

Corporate Highlights:

Netflix Inc. closed 2024 with its biggest quarterly subscriber gain in history, buoyed by its first major live sporting events and the return of Squid Game.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. predicted first-quarter profit well ahead of Wall Street’s estimates as the carrier capitalizes on unusually strong demand for premium and international travel during the winter months.

Johnson & Johnson notched higher-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on strong sales of its cancer medicines that helped offset the fade of an older blockbuster.

Procter & Gamble Co. organic sales surpassed estimates on higher volume, a change from earlier quarters where most of the company’s growth came from price hikes.

Abbott Laboratories is forecasting lower-than-expected first-quarter earnings but full-year profit in line with Wall Street estimates as the health care company points to strong demand for its medical devices as a growth driver this year.

Ally Financial Inc. fourth-quarter earnings surged as its net interest margin beat analysts’ estimates and expenses and provisions for bad debt declined.

Venture Global Inc. slashed the marketed range for its initial public offering, lowering the market value it could fetch.

Key events this week:

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

US jobless claims, Thursday

Bank of Japan policy meeting, Friday

Eurozone HCOB Manufacturing & Services PMI, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, existing home sales, S&P Global Manufacturing & Services PMI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% as of 9:32 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.1%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.5%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 1%

The Russell 2000 Index fell 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0416

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.2331

The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 156.06 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2% to $104,651.36

Ether fell 0.8% to $3,304.66

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.57%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.51%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.60%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $75.69 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,754.17 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Cecile Gutscher, Sujata Rao, Robert Brand and Aya Wagatsuma.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.