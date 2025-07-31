Stocks Pare Gains on Jobs Eve as Mexico Peso Jumps: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A tech-driven stock bounce eased on the eve of a key jobs report, following data that showed stubborn inflation and weaker-than-expected personal spending. Bond yields fell. The Mexican peso jumped as President Donald Trump said he extended current tariff rates for 90 days.

The S&P 500 pared an advance that earlier reached 1%, with the gauge still set for its longest streak of monthly gains since September. Microsoft Corp. briefly topped $4 trillion. Meta Platforms Inc. jumped 13% on strong earnings. Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc.’s results are due after the close.

Treasury 10-year yields fell four basis points to 4.33%. The dollar wavered. The yen slid as comments from Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda were seen as less hawkish than expected.

The Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of underlying inflation accelerated in June to one of the fastest paces this year while consumer spending barely rose, underscoring the dueling forces dividing policymakers over the path of rates.

Still, bullish appetites have remained largely steady this week thanks to the AI-driven earnings story, after a spate of economic data. Friday’s jobs report will offer investors fresh insight on the economic and monetary outlook.

“Inflation remains sticky and justifies the Fed’s decision to keep rates unchanged at Wednesday’s meeting,” said Clark Bellin at Bellwether Wealth. “The stock market doesn’t need rate cuts in order to move higher and has already posted strong gains so far this year without any rate cuts.”

As with so many things in the economy, the situation is very fluid and we have yet to see the full impact of tariffs flowing through to inflation, according to Chris Zaccarelli at Northlight Asset Management.

“We are priced for perfection as they say, and that is a risk, but one that will likely be ignored by the market as long as corporate profits are still growing,” he said.

Separate data Thursday showed initial jobless claims were little changed last week. Another report showed labor cost growth rose 3.6% from a year ago, matching the lowest since 2021, reassuring Fed officials that the job market isn’t a source of inflationary pressure.

The market’s attention will soon turn to Friday’s jobs report for July, which is forecast to show companies are becoming more deliberate in their hiring. Employment likely moderated after a June increase, while the unemployment rate is seen ticking up to 4.2%.

Private payrolls are projected to rise by 100,000 after the smallest advance in eight months.

President Trump resumed his criticism of Fed Chair Jerome Powell after the central bank declined to cut interest rates, ending a short-lived détente.

Trump’s comments come after Fed officials left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday but downgraded their view of the US economy, signaling that policymakers could be edging closer to lowering borrowing costs.

Corporate Highlights:

Microsoft Corp. plans to spend over $30 billion in the current quarter to build out the data centers powering artificial-intelligence services. Its results suggested the firm, perhaps the most prodigious spender of the AI age, is starting to see a return in the form of rising sales. Meta Platforms Inc. topped projections for second-quarter sales and gave a stronger-than-expected forecast for the current period, a sign that the social media company’s advertising business is still growing quickly enough to support aggressive spending on artificial intelligence. Chinese authorities summoned Nvidia Corp. to discuss alleged security risks related to its H20 chips, casting doubt over the domestic business of the world’s most valuable company weeks after co-founder Jensen Huang met senior officials in Beijing. Qualcomm Inc., the biggest maker of chips that run smartphones, fell in late trading after reporting lackluster growth in that market, fueling concerns that tariffs will take a toll on the industry. Arm Holdings Plc, which provides the most widely used technology in computing chips, gave a lower-than-expected profit forecast for the current period after ramping up spending on new products. Mastercard Inc. reported earnings that topped estimates as spending on its network outpaced expectations and the company renewed its longtime partnership with American Airlines Group Inc. Ford Motor Co. said its profit this year is poised for a sharp drop on the growing fallout from President Donald Trump’s tariffs, underscoring the dramatic policy shifts in Washington that are upending the auto industry. Moderna Inc. is cutting about 10% of its workforce, part of an effort by the struggling biotech company to reduce spending as sales of its Covid vaccine decline. Bristol Myers Squibb Co. lifted its full-year guidance after beating Wall Street’s estimates on revenue and profit, burnishing the company’s efforts to return to consistent growth by the end of the decade. AbbVie Inc. raised its full-year profit forecast, thanks to booming sales from a pair of newer immunology drugs that beat Wall Street’s estimates. A trial of Eli Lilly & Co.’s blockbuster diabetes drug Mounjaro fell short of expectations that it would do a better job of preventing heart attacks and strokes than its older medicine Trulicity. Biogen Inc. raised its full-year financial guidance as growing sales of its Alzheimer’s drug helped the biotech company beat Wall Street’s expectations. CVS Health Corp. raised its profit guidance for the year after posting strong results in its health insurance and pharmacy businesses, an encouraging sign after a spate of missteps by rival insurers. Cigna Group reported second-quarter profit slightly ahead of analysts’ expectations and affirmed its outlook for the year, a sign of stability in a turbulent time for the broader health insurance sector. Lyft Inc. has gained the necessary regulatory clearance to complete its acquisition of European taxi app Freenow, setting the stage for the US rideshare company to expand its operations into Europe. Bombardier Inc. had its strongest quarter for business jet orders in over a decade and says it’s on track to meet its full-year guidance. Unilever Plc’s sales rose more than expected in the second quarter, driven by personal care brands such as Dove soap and a strong performance in the ice cream division it plans to spin off. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% as of 11:34 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.7% The MSCI World Index was little changed Microsoft rose 4.5% Meta rose 12% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1439 The British pound was little changed at $1.3228 The Japanese yen fell 0.7% to 150.49 per dollar The Mexican peso rose 0.5% to 18.7908 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.9% to $118,145.97 Ether rose 0.6% to $3,793.74 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 4.33% Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.69% Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.57% The yield on 2-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.92% The yield on 30-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.86% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.7% to $68.79 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.7% to $3,296.83 an ounce ©2025 Bloomberg L.P.