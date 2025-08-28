Stocks Pare Losses From Nvidia, Meituan Declines: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian technology stocks pared losses after Nvidia Corp.’s earnings as Chinese chip shares rallied following a report that said companies aim to triple the output of artificial intelligence processors next year.

Futures contracts for the Nasdaq 100 declined 0.2%, paring losses of as much as 0.6%. Nvidia fell 3% in extended hours after sales outlook missed lofty expectations. A broader index of Asian stocks gained 0.2%, while European equity futures rose. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said demand is high.

“Huang commented on the conference call that demand remains insatiable and next year to be another record breaker, so its likely these numbers are merely a blip,” said Andrew Jackson, head of Japan equity strategy at Ortus Advisors Pte.

Meituan shares sank as much as 11% in Hong Kong after the company warned of major losses, while MSCI’s gauge of Asian technology shares was flat, having fallen as much as 0.5% earlier. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. dropped 3.6% before it reports earnings Friday.

A gauge of the dollar fell for a third day. Shorter-maturity Treasuries slipped after two days of gains, sending the yield on the two-year note higher by one basis point to 3.62%. Oil dropped 0.5% as traders looked past US efforts to force India to quit buying Russian crude.

The modest moves in Asia suggest that while some investors were disappointed with Nvidia’s sales outlook, the world’s most valuable listed company didn’t deliver any major negative surprise. Global equities have advanced since April on bets that the AI boom would continue to bolster technology earnings, even as easing tariff tensions supported broader risk appetite.

What strategists say:

Asian investors aren’t seeing anything to alarm them in Nvidia’s earnings, despite the post-market retreat for the company’s shares. While the AI darling’s sales growth slowed dramatically, the story of huge investment in a transformational technology remains in place.

—Garfield Reynolds, MLIV.

Meanwhile, Chinese chip stocks rose with Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. jumping 12%.

One fabrication plant dedicated to producing Huawei’s AI processors in China is due to start production as soon as the end of the year, while another two are to launch next year, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Combined capacity could exceed current output of similar lines at SMIC, the people added.

Still, Nvidia’s forecast signaled that growth is decelerating after a two-year boom in AI spending.

Difficulties in China also have clouded the business. Though President Donald Trump’s administration recently eased curbs on exports of some AI chips to that country, the reprieve hasn’t yet translated into a rebound in revenue.

In China, Meituan warned of major losses this quarter while waging a price-based battle with Alibaba and JD.com Inc., the most striking sign yet that its internet rivals are threatening its longstanding dominance of a lucrative home market.

China’s food delivery leader issued its prediction after reporting “irrational competition” had all but wiped out its profit in the June quarter. Meituan’s net income plummeted 97%.

Meanwhile, the US 30-year yield slipped two basis points, following the recent announcement by Trump that he was firing Fed Governor Lisa Cook amid allegations of mortgage fraud. His top economic adviser Kevin Hassett said Cook should go on leave while her status on the board is being litigated.

Elsewhere, the Mexican government plans to increase tariffs on China as part of its 2026 budget proposal next month. Indian markets will be in focus after Wednesday’s holiday as Trump’s latest tariffs on Indian goods take effect.

Corporate News:

HP Inc. gave a profit outlook for the current quarter that was in line with expectations, but investors remain concerned about the impact of economic uncertainty and higher costs tied to Trump’s trade policies. Qantas Airways Ltd. shares jumped 11% after the company reported a 15% rise in full-year earnings and ordered more Airbus SE jets as demand for flights shows little sign of faltering. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. dropped after reporting strong results but narrowly missing analysts’ estimates for sales in the current quarter. Snowflake Inc. shares jumped in extended trading after giving a strong outlook that overcame anxiety that software vendors will be hurt as the economy slows and new artificial intelligence companies take away business. Pure Storage rose 14% postmarket after the cloud storage provider posted fiscal 2Q results that topped estimates and raised the year forecast. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 12:23 p.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix rose 0.4% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.8% The Shanghai Composite was little changed Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro was little changed at $1.1650 The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 147.20 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1479 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $111,825.97 Ether fell 1.4% to $4,531.95 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.23% Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 1.615% Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.30% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.8% to $63.64 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.2% to $3,391.06 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Momoka Yokoyama.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.