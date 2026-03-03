Stocks Pare Losses on Trump’s Shipping Remarks: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A selloff in stocks and bonds was trimmed as assurances on American military action to secure shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz amid the Iran war pared what had been an over 9% surge in oil.

Following an earlier slide in the S&P 500 that reached 2.5%, the index dropped less than 1%. President Donald Trump said the US will escort and insure tankers and other vessels through the world’s most-critical energy chokepoint, a measure meant to head off a potential crisis. Oil prices trimmed gains on the news, with Brent trading near $80 a barrel after its settlement.

“For now, markets are trading headline to headline,” said Fawad Razaqzada at Forex.com. “Much will depend on whether tensions stabilize — or whether this proves to be the start of a more prolonged disruption to global supply.”

The war in the Middle East reverberated across the region, with Israel bombarding Tehran in a fresh wave of strikes. The Islamic Republic fired missiles at Qatar, Bahrain and Oman, with Doha saying targets weren’t limited to military interests. Qatar and Iraq halted production at major energy sites.

With the conflict disrupting shipments, fuel costs have been on the rise. A sustained surge in prices for diesel — used in freight, power and heating — could add to the cost of transportation — a key component of inflation. Gasoline prices have also surged, intensifying those risks.

“Today’s choppy trading and wide intraday ranges show investors are struggling to price in the market risks from the conflict in Iran,” said Will Compernolle at FHN Financial.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost over 1,200 points before paring its slide to around 400 points. The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed three basis points to 4.06%. The dollar rose 0.6%.

“What the market is reacting to today is that this is going to be more prolonged than anticipated, but I don’t think that’s true,” said Nancy Tengler at Laffer Tengler Investments. “You do have to let these things settle and it could take a couple of weeks.”

A prolonged conflict pushing oil to $90-$100 for a sustained period would be a significant economic headwind, noted Jennifer McKeown at Capital Economics. The adverse effects should be limited by central banks looking through the shock and avoiding rate hikes, but cuts would probably be delayed, she added.

Barring a prolonged disruption of oil supplies, the conflict is unlikely to end the cyclical stock bull market by itself, according to Ed Clissold and Thanh Nguyen at Ned Davis Research, which has tracked crisis events for decades.

The market has tended to decline during the event itself, by an average of 7% and a median of 3%, they noted. Once the crisis has passed, the market has recovered within a few months, on average. The exceptions have been when a crisis damages the economy.

Generally speaking, military actions cause a short-term disruption in markets, but as long as the economic damage is limited, they fully recover once there is more clarity in the scope of the intervention, according to Chris Zaccarelli at Northlight Asset Management.

“It is too soon to tell how events will unfold this month, but we are looking for opportunities to present themselves if traders overreact and throw the baby out with the bathwater,” he said.

Corporate Highlights:

Target Corp. forecast better-than-expected profit for the full year. Best Buy Co. reported profit for the holiday-shopping season that beat estimates. Apple Inc. updated the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, adding faster processors and raising prices. What Bloomberg Strategists say…

“The floor for the SPX is expected to be 6,600, where positioning lightens, but dealer hedging flows and increasingly negative gamma will make the area below 6,800 much more choppy.” —Michael Ball, Macro Strategist, Markets Live. For the full analysis, click here.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.9% as of 4:01 p.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.1% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8% The MSCI World Index fell 1.6% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.6% The euro fell 0.6% to $1.1617 The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.3362 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 157.69 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.8% to $68,187.82 Ether fell 3.4% to $1,975.07 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.06% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.75% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 10 basis points to 4.47% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 4% to $74.11 a barrel Spot gold fell 4.3% to $5,095.36 an ounce –With assistance from Vildana Hajric and Lu Wang.

