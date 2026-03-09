Stocks Pare War-Fueled Losses as Oil Surge Wanes: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The war in the Middle East sparked a fresh bout of volatility in global markets, with stocks paring losses as a surge in energy prices faded after oil topped $100. A slide in bonds waned. Bitcoin jumped.

While the S&P 500 trimmed most of a 1.5% drop, nearly 400 of its shares fell. Chipmakers climbed. Economically sensitive firms like small caps were among the hardest hit as higher oil costs prompted investors to price faster inflation and risks to growth. US crude traded near $95 as the world’s largest economies consider a coordinated release of emergency stockpiles.

“We expect markets to stay very short-term focused, volatile and headline-driven as the conflict plays out this week,” said Carol Schleif at BMO Private Wealth.

Markets have been rocked as the war in the Middle East showed no signs of easing, with a standstill of tanker traffic through the vital Strait of Hormuz choking off supplies to the rest of the world. Saudi Arabia started reducing oil production, even as the kingdom rushes to boosts exports through an alternative route.

Group of Seven finance ministers said they were ready to take any steps needed to support global energy supply, including releasing strategic oil reserves — although the group isn’t at the point of doing so yet.

President Donald Trump is expected to review a set of options to tame oil prices, including restricting US exports and waiving some federal taxes, Reuters reported.

“I have a plan for everything,” Trump told the New York Post. “You’ll be very happy.”

The S&P 500 fell 0.3%. The yield on 10-year Treasuries slid one basis point to 4.13%. Bitcoin topped $69,000, with some advocates once again touting the digital asset as a potential inflation hedge.

“Markets are still dominated by the Middle East war and resulting upward price pressures in global energy markets,” said Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists including Christian Mueller-Glissmann. “The prospects of a lasting energy shock have weighed on risk appetite and related assets.”

The war is testing energy-shock resiliency, which is relevant insofar as central bankers will recall that a general burst of commodity price inflation led the consumer inflation burst in 2022, noted Thierry Wizman at Macquarie Group.

“Stagflation is the main economic scenario being discussed,” said Marc Chandler at Bannockburn Capital Markets. “Heightened volatility across the capital markets also serves to reduce liquidity.”

As the escalating war in Iran hurts global markets, US stocks are facing a growing risk of a sharp selloff this year, according to veteran strategist Ed Yardeni, who updated his outlook for what he describes as “fast-moving times.”

Yardeni has raised the probability of a market meltdown to 35% for the rest of the year, up from 20% previously. At the same time, he slashed the odds of a meltup — a rally driven more by investor enthusiasm than underlying fundamentals — to just 5% from 20%.

Traders are unprepared for a correction in the S&P 500 that could see the gauge falling as much as 10% from its peak as a result of the war in Iran, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s trading desk’s Andrew Tyler, who turned “tactically bearish” on Monday.

Corporate Highlights:

Anthropic PBC sued the Defense Department for declaring that the artificial intelligence giant posed a risk to the US supply chain, after a dispute with the Pentagon over safeguards on the company’s technology. Novo Nordisk A/S and Hims & Hers Health Inc. will work together to sell obesity drugs, a sudden reversal after more than eight months of acrimony that culminated in a legal battle. Live Nation Entertainment Inc. has reached a settlement with federal antitrust authorities, the Justice Department said Monday, throwing a wrench mid-trial into an antitrust case that accused the company of illegally monopolizing the live music industry and sought to force a sale of its Ticketmaster subsidiary. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 1:06 p.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 was little changed The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.6% The MSCI World Index fell 0.6% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1587 The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3390 The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 158.18 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.7% to $69,051.31 Ether rose 3.6% to $2,030.08 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.13% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.86% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.65% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 4.4% to $94.86 a barrel Spot gold fell 1.3% to $5,102.77 an ounce