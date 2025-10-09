Stocks Pause; Gold Retreats on Mideast Peace Deal: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European stocks and US index futures paused as traders look to the upcoming earnings season for validation of the artificial intelligence frenzy that has powered a record rally.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index was little changed near a record high. Banks were a drag on the gauge as Lloyds Banking Group Plc fell after warning it may have to set aside an additional provision for missold car loans. HSBC Holdings Plc plunged on plans to take one of its banking units private. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were flat.

Gold retreated from a record high, but held above $4,000, as traders took some profit after a scorching rally and on reduced demand for haven assets after President Donald Trump said Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first phase of a peace plan. Oil fluctuated.

Stocks around the world have soared to records as traders looked past worries of a potential bubble in high-profile tech names and instead focused on corporate resilience and the restart of Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts. The optimism that’s powered equities since their April slump now faces a key test as earnings season looms.

“Given how lopsided the expectations have become, given how lofty the valuations have become, I think investors are laser focused on earnings,” Aidan Yao, a strategist at Amundi Investment Institute, said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “They are trying to see if earnings are really catching up into the valuations.”

Minutes of the Fed’s last policy meeting showed that officials broadly supported September’s quarter-point rate cut, though a few stated there was merit in keeping rates unchanged. That leaves expectations for another reduction later this month unchanged as the government shutdown saps confidence and economic activity, according to Bloomberg Economics. Treasury yields edged higher and a gauge of the dollar was flat.

Elsewhere, Asian shares climbed 0.4%, led by tech firms such as SoftBank Group Corp. HSBC Holdings Plc slumped, while shares in mainland China jumped 1.6% as they reopened after the Golden Week break. The yen edged up after touching its weakest level against the dollar since February, raising speculation about official intervention.

In geopolitical news, Trump said Israel and Hamas have agreed to terms for the release of all hostages held by the Palestinian militant group in Gaza, a major breakthrough in the US- and Qatari-brokered negotiations to end their two-year war.

If the agreement holds, it would mark a major step toward ending the conflict that erupted after Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023 and threw the Middle East region into crisis.

In European news, French President Emmanuel Macron said he’ll name a new prime minister by Friday evening, having for the time being avoided the need to call a snap election that would have deepened the political chaos in France.

Separately, the US approved several billion dollars worth of Nvidia Corp. chip exports to the United Arab Emirates, an initial step in implementing a controversial deal that could serve as a blueprint for American AI statecraft.

Meanwhile, China will tighten curbs on rare earths to include items manufactured abroad, expanding restrictions that have been a source of tension between Beijing and Washington.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 8:24 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures were little changed Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.3% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1616 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 153.02 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 7.1336 per dollar The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.3363 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.8% to $121,947.01 Ether fell 1.7% to $4,427.84 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.13% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.69% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.72% Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.2% to $66.37 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.3% to $4,031.09 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

