Stocks Pause After AI-Fears Spur $285 Billion Rout: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US futures steadied after a $285 billion global selloff in stocks sensitive to artificial-intelligence disruption that prompted a rotation into more economically sensitive shares. Gold reclaimed the $5,000-an-ounce mark.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1%. European stocks were little changed, with energy shares outperforming after an escalation in US-Iran tensions lifted crude prices. Technology lagged, led by declines in software names including RELX SA and SAP SE. Novo Nordisk A/S sunk 18% after a disappointing sales outlook. Nasdaq 100 contracts were little changed ahead of Alphabet Inc. earnings.

A rotation into small caps and economically leveraged shares gathered momentum as renewed fears around AI-driven disruption rippled through markets. The latest selloff was sparked by a new automation tool from Anthropic PBC, with losses spilling over into financial services and asset managers.

“We have been allocating away from US tech and believe that small caps should outperform in the coming quarters, wrote Mohit Kumar, chief economist and strategist for Jefferies International. “Its not just the concerns over AI and valuation, we believe that the regulatory and macro environment would also support the broadening of the rally.”

The dollar and Treasuries were little changed. Bitcoin hovered near $76,000. The yen extended losses against major peers as traders anticipated a victory for Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s Liberal Democratic Party in the weekend’s election.

Oil advanced for a second day as geopolitical tensions resurfaced following the US downing of an Iranian drone in the Arabian Sea. Brent advanced to around $68 a barrel, after adding 1.6% on Tuesday.

“The drone and tanker skirmishes are highlighting to the market how volatile the situation is, and how things could escalate out of hand even unintentionally,” said Saul Kavonic, senior energy analyst at MST Marquee in Sydney.

Corporate Highlights:

Novo Nordisk A/S shocked investors by forecasting a steep decline in sales this year, a sign of how intensifying price wars in obesity drugs and the Trump administration’s pressure on pharmaceutical prices will hit the company’s results. UBS Group AG posted profit which beat expectations in the fourth quarter, as the bank announced a $3 billion buyback program for 2026 with the potential for more. GSK Plc reported better-than-expected profit in the fourth quarter, buoyed by its HIV and asthma medicines. Credit Agricole SA fell short of analysts’ profit estimates for the fourth quarter as costs rose to revamp its Italian business and it set aside more money for souring loans and other risks. Infineon Technologies AG said it would ramp up spending on its technology for data centers, aiming to grow revenue as demand for artificial intelligence solutions picks up speed. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares tumbled in late trading after the chipmaker’s sales forecast underwhelmed investors, a sign that it’s not making the AI inroads that some on Wall Street anticipated. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 8:30 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures were little changed Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed The MSCI Emerging Markets Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1830 The Japanese yen fell 0.5% to 156.47 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9349 per dollar The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3728 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $76,009.68 Ether fell 0.7% to $2,265.95 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.27% Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.87% Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.51% Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.5% to $67.66 a barrel Spot gold rose 2.8% to $5,084.54 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

