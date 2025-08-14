Stocks Pause After Rally, Yen Gains on Bessent: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks fell as Japanese shares slid on a stronger yen, pulling down the region’s equity gauge after three days of gains.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.2% as Japanese stocks slid 1.4%. The yen strengthened 0.5% against the dollar after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the Bank of Japan is falling behind the curve in addressing inflation and he expected it to hike rates. The dollar fell versus all its Group-of-10 peers after Bessent also pushed for the Federal Reserve to ease policy.

Bitcoin reached an all-time high, while Treasuries were little changed. Shares in Shanghai rose for a third day.

“When Bessent talks, markets listen, and now he wants a stronger yen,” said Rodrigo Catril, a strategist at National Australia Bank Ltd. in Sydney. “At least in recent days, the market is seemingly taking more notice on Bessent’s words, with an underlying theme of pushing the dollar down.”

A benign US inflation reading earlier this week cemented expectations for a quarter-point Fed cut next month, sending stocks to record highs amid low volatility. External pressure on the Fed is also coming from President Donald Trump’s administration with Bessent making his most explicit demand yet for the central bank to execute a cycle of cuts.

Bessent — who suggested the Fed’s benchmark rate ought to be at least 1.5 percentage points lower than it is now — said officials might have cut rates if they’d been aware of the revised data on the labor market that came out a couple of days after the latest meeting.

“We could go into a series of rate cuts here, starting with a 50 basis-point rate cut in September,” he said in a television interview on Bloomberg Surveillance Wednesday.

The Fed’s Open Market Committee last month led by Chair Jerome Powell kept its benchmark in a target range of 4.25% to 4.5%.

“There is scope for the FOMC to take a more dovish tone next year, particularly if Powell chooses to give up his position as governor once his stint as chair comes to an end,” Jane Foley, strategist at Rabobank in London, wrote in a note.

On Japan, Bessent said the BOJ is going to be hiking rates as the country needs to get “inflation problem under control.”

In the latest Bloomberg survey of economists watching the BOJ, around 42% of respondents said they expected a hike in October, with a third expecting a move in January. The BOJ is expected to stand pat when it next sets policy on Sept. 19.

What Bloomberg Strategists say:

Currency markets just got a fresh reminder that the yen stands to benefit at least as much as its major peers from the downside bias being set in Washington for the US dollar.

Garfield Reynolds, MLIV Team Leader.

Meanwhile, Trump, who has also criticized the Fed for not easing rates, said he may name the next Fed chair “a little bit early” and added that he was down to three or four potential candidates as he looks for a successor to Powell.

A report on producer prices due Thursday will offer insights on additional categories that feed directly into the Fed’s preferred price gauge — which is scheduled for later this month.

“As the market continues to digest the shift in the trajectory of the real economy following the combination of July’s inflation and employment data, it follows intuitively that the question has become: how large of a cut should Powell deliver?” said Ian Lyngen at BMO Capital Markets.

Elsewhere, geopolitical tensions remained on edge after the US president warned he would impose “very severe consequences” if Vladimir Putin didn’t agree to a ceasefire agreement later this week, following a call with European leaders ahead of his meeting with the Russian president.

Corporate News:

Tencent shares rose after the Chinese internet giant beat estimates in all reporting segments with sales growing at the fastest pace in four years. Apple is plotting its artificial intelligence comeback with an ambitious slate of new devices, including robots, a lifelike version of Siri, a smart speaker with a display and home-security cameras. Cisco Systems, the largest maker of machines that run computer networks and the internet, gave a cautious forecast for the current fiscal year, even as sales from artificial intelligence projects begin to pick up. Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 10:53 a.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix fell 1.1% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.7% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.2% The Shanghai Composite rose 0.4% Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro was little changed at $1.1714 The Japanese yen rose 0.6% to 146.43 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 7.1694 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $123,567.83 Ether rose 0.2% to $4,726.9 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.23% Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 1.515% Australia’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.19% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $62.87 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.4% to $3,368.40 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Ruth Carson and Toby Alder.

