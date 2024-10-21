Stocks Pause Gains With Focus on Busy Results Week: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks posted small moves as investors looked to a busy week of company earnings for further signs on the strength of the economy. Oil climbed and gold touched a record on mounting tensions in the Middle East.

Contracts on the S&P 500 were little changed after the underlying gauge capped its longest run of weekly gains this year. Europe’s Stoxx 600 benchmark edged higher, while China’s CSI 300 Index climbed after the nation’s banks cut their lending rates, adding to recent stimulus measures.

Financial markets are being shaped by wagers on the health of major economies on the one hand, and the impact of hostilities in the Middle East and geopolitics on the other. While China has implemented a series of steps to revive growth and bolster the housing market, Germany’s flagship manufacturing sector is ailing.

“Optimism about a soft-landing abounds, but that narrative is much more relevant for the US,” said Daniel Murray, chief executive officer of EFG Asset Management in Switzerland. “The European macro backdrop is much more vulnerable, and that is weighing on investor sentiment towards European stocks.”

Gold climbed to an all-time high of about $2,730 an ounce and Brent crude traded above $73 per barrel. In the Middle East, Israel is discussing its attack on Iran after a Hezbollah drone exploded near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s private home at the weekend. Investors are also boosting gold holdings ahead of what’s expected to be a tight US presidential election.

In US earnings this week, Tesla Inc. faces questions on its production targets and regulatory challenges after the unveiling of its much-hyped Cybercab failed to enthuse investors and quell concerns over its recent vehicle sales.

Boeing Co. will also have to sooth investors increasingly concerned over production delays, depleted financial resources and labor strife. Striking workers will vote on Oct. 23 to ratify a tentative agreement on a new contract the company and their union reached at the weekend, including a wage increase of 35% spread over four years.

Corporate Highlights:

US insurer MetLife Inc. is in advanced talks to buy PineBridge Investments’ assets outside of China, people familiar with the matter said, in a deal that could be valued at $1 billion to $1.5 billion.

Sanofi entered a fresh round of exclusive negotiations to sell control of its consumer health unit to Clayton Dubilier & Rice after the French government secured social commitments and agreed to take a minority stake.

DNB Bank ASA will acquire all the shares of rival Swedish firm Carnegie Holding AB for about 12 billion kronor ($1.1 billion) in what is the latest step of banking consolidation in the Nordic market.

JAB agreed to buy Mondelez’s 86 million shares in JDE Peet’s for €25.10 per share, according to a statement.

Finance ministers and central bank chiefs from around the world gather in Washington this week for the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

In China, meanwhile, banks on Monday lowered their one-year loan prime rate, on which most new and outstanding loans are based, to 3.10% from 3.35%, and reduced the five-year gauge to 3.60% from 3.85%.

Here are some highlights of the coming week:

IMF, World Bank annual meetings in Washington Monday through Oct. 26

BRICS summit in Russia, hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Among those attending are the leaders of Brazil, India and China, Oct. 22 through Oct. 24.

Canada rate decision, Boeing, Tesla, Deutsche Bank earnings Oct. 23

Eurozone, UK, US PMIs

German IFO data, Tokyo CPI

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.1% as of 8:38 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.5%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0852

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 149.73 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 7.1267 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3026

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $68,620.77

Ether rose 0.6% to $2,726.98

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.09%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.20%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.07%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.6% to $73.48 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,726.49 an ounce

