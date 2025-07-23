Stocks Power Ahead as US, Japan Strike Trade Deal: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The record-breaking run in global stocks got fresh fuel to power the rally after the US reached a trade deal with Japan, an agreement with a key trading partner that eases concerns about the tariff war.

Asian shares jumped 1.7%, the most in a month, helping the MSCI gauge for global stocks extend its gains this year to 11%. Futures for the S&P 500 edged up 0.2% after the index closed at its highest level Tuesday. Contracts for European stocks advanced 1.1%. A gauge of the dollar was flat while yields on the 10-year Treasury gained two basis points to 4.36%.

The Nikkei-225 index in Japan rose 3.2% with Toyota Motor Corp. shares surging the most since 1987. The yen weakened against the dollar as Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba decided to quit, the Yomiuri newspaper said.

Global stocks have run up since their April slump on expectations countries will strike agreements with the US ahead of an Aug. 1 deadline, avoiding significant damage to company earnings and the global economy. So far, macroeconomic data have shown little sign that tariffs are acting as a catalyst to push the US economy into a recession.

“This is pretty much what we’ve come to expect of Trump,” said Phillip Wool, head of portfolio management at Rayliant Global Advisors Ltd. “What really matters to Washington now is getting headline deals that allow both sides to claim they’ve scored a win in trade talks, but get us away from the potentially severe economic consequences of an all-out trade war.”

After months of uncertainty, Trump’s latest tariff deals are providing clarity on the broad contours of a new trade landscape for the world’s biggest manufacturing region. The president announced an agreement with Japan that sets tariffs on the nation’s imports at 15%, including for autos — by far the biggest component of the trade deficit between the countries.

The deal will also see the key American ally invest $550 billion into the US.

“The U.S.–Japan deal sets a tactical precedent for broader Asia, especially for economies still negotiating with the Trump administration,” said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Markets in Singapore. “By accepting a diluted 15% tariff and pledging symbolic investment flows, Japan has offered a blueprint: concede just enough to defuse escalation without triggering deep structural reform.”

The US also reached an agreement with the Philippines setting a 19% tariff on the country’s exports. Trump initially imposed a 17% rate for the US ally in April, which was paused to allow time for negotiations. He then threatened earlier this month to raise the charge to 20%.

Shares in Manila rose 0.5%.

Also, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he will meet his Chinese counterparts for trade talks in Stockholm next week, and will “be working out what is likely an extension” to the current Aug. 12 deadline for negotiations.

Bessent said that the negotiations with China can now take on a broader array of topics, potentially including Beijing’s continued purchases of “sanctioned” oil from Russia and Iran.

Investors are also focused on megacap companies this week. Big tech’s strength will be on full display as the group begins unveiling quarterly earnings. A gauge of the so-called “Magnificent Seven” giants halted a nine-day advance Tuesday.

Tesla Inc. and Alphabet Inc. are reporting Wednesday. The Magnificent Seven companies are expected to post a combined 14% rise in second-quarter profits, while earnings for the rest of the US equity benchmark are predicted to be relatively flat, according to Bloomberg Intelligence data.

Elsewhere, an auction of 40-year government notes in Japan saw the weakest demand ratio since 2011. The sale was a test of appetite for super-long debt following a historic election defeat for Ishiba when his ruling coalition failed to win a majority in the upper house at a vote on Sunday.

The embattled prime minister is set to announce his intention to resign as soon as this month, according to the Yomiuri newspaper. Ishiba has already made his decision known to those close to him, it said Wednesday, while other local media said that he’s set to make his announcement next month.

Corporate News:

UniCredit SpA dropped its bid for rival Banco BPM SpA, ending an eight-month standoff with its rival and the Italian government over the plan to create the country’s largest lender.

Morgan Stanley is being probed by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority over its vetting of clients for the risk of money laundering, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Microsoft Corp. warned that Chinese state-sponsored hackers are among those exploiting flaws in its SharePoint software to break into institutions globally, with the US agency responsible for designing nuclear weapons now among those breached.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 1:33 p.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix rose 3.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.8%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.1%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.7%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 1.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1737

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 146.97 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 7.1585 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.7% to $118,881.48

Ether rose 0.7% to $3,734.15

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.36%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 8.5 basis points to 1.585%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.29%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $65.54 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $3,423.66 an ounce

