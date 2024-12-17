Stocks Pull Back as Traders Await Federal Reserve: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks retreated across the globe on Tuesday as traders awaited the Federal Reserve’s final interest-rate decision for 2024 and its monetary policy forecasts.

Futures contracts for the Nasdaq 100 edged lower after technology stocks’ relentless rally pushed the gauge to a fresh all-time high on Monday. Europe’s Stoxx 600 fell 0.4% as weaker crude prices weighed on oil-related stocks. A key Asian gauge dropped 0.5% after erasing gains as concerns over China’s economy persist.

As equity markets head into the final weeks of 2024, US stocks are set to significantly outperform their peers as optimism about artificial intelligence and falling rates fuel investor confidence. Traders are now focusing on Wednesday’s Fed announcement, with Chair Jerome Powell widely expected to deliver a quarter-point of easing.

What happens in the following months remains less clear. While the US economy is resilient, the prospect of inflationary import tariffs threatened by the incoming administration of Donald Trump may Fed give officials pause about the pace of further moves.

Money markets are seeing an 80% chance of three reductions next year, compared to the small probability of a fourth reduction seen at the start of the month.

“There is also the Fed, which stirs some uncertainty,” said Alexandre Baradez, chief market analyst at IG in Paris. “My scenario is for a hawkish cut with a much more cautious narrative.”

A Bloomberg index for the dollar was little changed, while the 10-year Treasury yield advanced 2 basis points to 4.42%.

In the UK, traders scaled back bets on Bank of England rate cuts after wage growth accelerated for the first time in more than year. The implied chance of three quarter-point cuts in 2025 fell to around 55%, down from 90% before the report. The pound erased a small loss while gilt yields rose across the curve.

An index of Asian currencies fell to the lowest in more than two years amid pessimism over China’s economic outlook and expectations that Trump’s second administration will drive gains in the greenback. The yen snapped a six-day losing streak after weakening beyond the 154 level versus the dollar overnight.

The yen’s rapid decline in the past week had strategists warning that further weakness may trigger verbal intervention from authorities and add pressure on the Bank of Japan to hike rates. Traders are pricing in a less than 20% chance of a rate hike in December, according to swaps market pricing.

Earlier in the day, markets shrugged off news that Chinese leaders were planning to set an annual growth goal of about 5% for next year and raise the budget deficit, as reported by Reuters. The yuan was little changed in both onshore and overseas trading, while the equity benchmark moved in a narrow range.

Key events this week:

UK CPI, Wednesday

Eurozone CPI, Wednesday

US rate decision, Wednesday

Japan rate decision, Thursday

UK BOE rate decision

US revised GDP, Thursday

Japan CPI, Friday

China loan prime rates, Friday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Friday

US personal income, spending & PCE inflation, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.4% as of 10:19 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.5%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.8%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro fell 0.3% to $1.0484

The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 153.72 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2917 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2680

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1% to $107,083.83

Ether fell 0.8% to $4,016.04

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.42%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.23%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 4.50%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.7% to $73.41 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $2,642.41 an ounce

