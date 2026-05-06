Stocks Rally, Brent Below $100 as Iran Hopes Mount: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks powered higher, led by technology companies, while oil prices and bond yields fell sharply on optimism that the US and Iran are nearing a peace deal.

Nasdaq 100 futures jumped 1.6% while those for the S&P 500 gained 1%, with both gauges set to build on record highs. Washington and Tehran are working on a memorandum that would set a framework for more detailed nuclear talks, Axios said Wednesday. Nothing has been agreed yet, and the US expects Iranian responses on key points in the next 48 hours, the news agency added.

Brent slid 9.2% to below $100 a barrel. Government bonds rallied in Europe and the US, with the yield on 10-year Treasuries down nine basis points to 4.34%. The dollar hit the lowest level since February. Gold topped $4,700 an ounce, while Bitcoin rose for a seventh straight day.

“The market continues to price in de-escalation and an easing in supply constraints,” said Geoff Yu, senior macro strategist at BNY. “The road ahead is bumpy, but the direction of travel seems clear.”

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Meanwhile, a wave of blockbuster earnings and deals highlighted the relentless pace of investment in artificial intelligence.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. soared 18% in US premarket trading after data center spending bolstered its sales forecast. Memory maker Samsung Electronics Co. jumped 16% in South Korea to reach a $1 trillion market value. SpaceX proposed spending $55 billion to start building a semiconductor production facility in Texas. Alphabet Inc. raised $17 billion to fund AI outlays.

A narrow rally in tech stocks, spurred by optimism over AI and strong earnings, has fueled equity markets for weeks as other sectors lagged. The US and Iran’s standoff has choked off oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, casting a shadow over the global economic outlook and adding to bets on tighter monetary policy.

“Markets need a permanent ceasefire in the Middle East and, crucially, a resumption of trade through the Strait of Hormuz to sustain the rally,” said Joachim Klement, head of strategy at Panmure Liberum.

In Japan, the yen touched its highest level against the dollar in more than two months, spurring speculation that officials may have intervened again after stepping in to prop up the currency last week. It rose as much as 1.8% to 155.04 per dollar, before paring the move to trade around 155.80.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 was up 2.4% in an advance led by auto and leisure stocks. Novo Nordisk A/S shares soared as much as 9.2% after its new Wegovy obesity pill fueled first-quarter sales.

A wide range of shares tied to the buildout of AI infrastructure posted strong gains in early US trade following AMD’s results. Sandisk Corp., Micron Technology Inc. and Intel Corp. all rose more than 5%. Super Micro Computer Inc. jumped 17% as improved margins lifted the firm’s earnings.

Shares in miners, cruise line operators and airlines gained after the Axios update on US-Iran talks, while energy and fertilizer stocks fell.

“Tech has obviously been a story of earnings delivery and earnings growth expectations,” said Sunil Krishnan, head of multi-asset funds at Aviva Investors. “The runway for the sector looks pretty clear over the next 12 to 18 months in terms of increases in demand as we are starting to see more AI adoption.”

Corporate News:

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is proposing to spend $55 billion to begin construction of a new semiconductor production facility in Texas, taking steps toward realizing an ambitious project he’s dubbed Terafab. Novo Nordisk A/S’s new Wegovy pill helped fuel sales in the first quarter as the drugmaker said this year’s declines won’t be as bad as initially expected. Anthropic PBC unveiled a set of new artificial intelligence agents designed to handle a broader mix of financial services tasks, part of the company’s push to win over Wall Street. BMW AG’s carmaking returns fell in the first quarter as intense competition in China weighed on prices and deliveries in the world’s biggest auto market. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 1% as of 6:46 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1.6% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 2.4% The MSCI World Index rose 0.6% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.8% The euro rose 0.8% to $1.1785 The British pound rose 0.6% to $1.3627 The Japanese yen rose 1.3% to 155.83 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.7% to $82,251.7 Ether rose 1.2% to $2,411.03 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined nine basis points to 4.34% Germany’s 10-year yield declined nine basis points to 2.98% Britain’s 10-year yield declined 14 basis points to 4.92% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 11% to $91.44 a barrel Spot gold rose 3.5% to $4,714.47 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Neil Campling, Subrat Patnaik and Sujata Rao.

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