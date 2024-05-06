Stocks Rally as Confidence in Fed Wagers Grows: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks advanced, with the S&P 500 poised to extend last week’s rally, as traders grew increasingly confident in the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year.

S&P 500 futures added 0.3%, tracking gains in European and Asian markets. Trading volumes were lower than average as UK and Japanese markets shut for a holiday. Apple Inc. slid in pre-market trading after Berkshire Hathaway Inc. trimmed its stake. German 10-year yields fell and the yen weakened. Oil advanced after Saudi Arabia raised prices for customers in Asia.

With a light US economic calendar this week, the market’s direction may come from central bank officials, as well as policy meetings in the UK, Australia and Sweden. European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane said recent data have made him more certain that inflation is returning to the 2% goal, according to an interview with Spanish newspaper El Confidencial, raising the likelihood a first interest-rate cut in June.

New York Fed President John Williams and the Richmond Fed’s Thomas Barkin are due to make remarks on Monday, followed by Neel Kashkari of Minneapolis on Tuesday.

“This week is expected to be calmer on the economic front: few economic data releases and limited central bankers’ intervention,” wrote Credit Agricole strategists led by Jean-Francois Paren.

Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Sees Inflation as Key for Path of Stocks

At Morgan Stanley, strategists are already starting to hone in on the importance of next week’s US inflation print for April. “The price reaction on the back of this release may be more important than the data itself given how influential price action has been on investor sentiment amid an uncertain macro set up,” Michael Wilson wrote in a note.

In Asia, Chinese shares led gains as mainland markets played catchup following a holiday break. The CSI 300 Index jumped, while stocks in Hong Kong took a breather following a nine-day winning streak.

Among individual stocks in Europe, PostNL NV shares declined after it reported weak volumes. Demant A/S also fell as it reported a miss in sales driven by soft retail. Atos SE jumped after it received four offers that will frame the discussions with its stakeholders around its restructuring.

Some key events this week:

Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, PPI, Monday

Australia rate decision, Tuesday

Eurozone retail sales, Tuesday

UBS earnings, Walt Disney, BP earnings, Tuesday

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari speaks, Tuesday

Brazil rate decision, Wednesday

Sweden rate decision, Wednesday

Toyota earnings, Wednesday

China trade, Thursday

Malaysia rate decision, Thursday

Mexico CPI, rate decision, Thursday

UK BOE rate decision, Thursday

Canada unemployment, Friday

UK industrial production, GDP, Friday

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 7:45 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.7%

The MSCI World index rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0773

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.2577

The Japanese yen fell 0.5% to 153.77 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $64,091.76

Ether rose 0.3% to $3,146.77

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.48%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 2.46%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.1% to $78.88 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.7% to $2,316.79 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Sangmi Cha, Abhishek Vishnoi, Chiranjivi Chakraborty and Farah Elbahrawy.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.