Stocks Rally as Earnings, Rate Bets Lift Optimism: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Global stocks rallied as strong earnings and optimism over Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts reignited risk appetite.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 climbed as LVMH jumped 13% on an unexpected return to growth, sparking a surge in luxury shares. Asia’s benchmark notched its biggest intraday gain in two months after Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s labor-market remarks bolstered bets for an October rate cut. S&P 500 futures added 0.4%.

The offshore yuan gained as China boosted its currency defense amid the ongoing trade spat. The move lifted Asian peers and weighed on the dollar, with a steady yuan aiding Beijing’s bid to internationalize the currency. Gold hit a new peak.

Since the tariff-fueled selloff in April, global stocks have rebounded sharply on expectations of further monetary easing following the Fed’s September rate cut and optimism over artificial intelligence. That rally, however, faces fresh headwinds as tensions between the US and China resurface, with both sides stepping up rhetoric and signaling possible new restrictions on key technology.

“Macro uncertainty remains the key overhang for risk assets,” said Dilin Wu, a strategist at Pepperstone Group, in a note. “With rate-cut bets and solid earnings underpinning sentiment, I believe the downside for US stocks remains limited.”

Powell signaled Tuesday the US central bank is on track to deliver another quarter-point interest-rate cut later this month, even as a government shutdown significantly reduces its read on the economy. Swap contracts are pricing in roughly 1.25 percentage points of rate cuts by the end of next year, from the current range of 4%-4.25%.

China’s central bank set the so-called yuan fixing at 7.0995 per dollar, stronger than the closely watched 7.1 per dollar level. It’s the first time since November that the central bank has set the yuan fixing stronger than 7.1 per dollar, after holding that line since late August.

“A fix below 7.10 sends a strong message of strength,” said Fiona Lim, a senior foreign-exchange analyst at Malayan Banking Bhd. in Singapore. “A strong yuan is symbolic of how China is in a position of strength for any negotiations or tit-for-tat escalations.”

What Bloomberg strategists say…

Fed dovishness is driving a fresh bout of dollar weakness, which also clears the path for hedging strategies centered on gold. The theme of buying stocks despite AI bubble fears — and adding to bullion holdings in case those fears become reality — looks to be getting a fresh run.

— Garfield Reynolds, MLIV Team Leader. For full analysis, click here.

Meanwhile, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer predicted that heightened tensions with China over export controls would ease, following talks between representatives of the two countries. Trump, too, sounded cautiously optimistic that a positive outcome could be reached.

“We have a fair relationship with China, and I think it’ll be fine. And if it’s not, that’s OK too,” Trump told reporters Tuesday at the White House. “We have a lot of punches being thrown, and we’ve been very successful.”

In France, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu won the crucial support of the Socialist Party in France’s National Assembly, significantly improving the chances of his new government surviving two no-confidence votes Thursday.

In Japan, the country’s first sale of government bonds since the ruling political coalition crumbled drew demand that was stronger than the 12-month average as higher yields attracted investors.

Amid the political uncertainty, the heads of Japan’s main opposition parties are expected to discuss Wednesday whether they can close policy gaps and pick a candidate of their own for the nation’s premiership.

Corporate News:

ASML Holding NV posted stronger-than-expected orders in the third quarter and said sales next year would be at least on par with 2025, as artificial intelligence fueled demand for its chip-making machines. LVMH sales unexpectedly returned to growth in the third quarter as shoppers splurged on Moët & Chandon Champagne and Dior perfumes, suggesting a persistent slump in luxury demand is easing. Apple Inc. is preparing to expand its manufacturing operations in Vietnam as part of a push into the smart home market and an ongoing effort to lessen its dependence on China. Stellantis NV will invest $13 billion in the US over the next four years, as it seeks to reinvigorate business in the critical market and curb the impact of tariffs. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.7% as of 8:28 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 2% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 1.9% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1631 The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 151.24 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 7.1286 per dollar The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3346 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $112,539.48 Ether was little changed at $4,119.38 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.00% Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.58% Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.54% Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.2% to $62.26 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.4% to $4,200.17 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

With assistance from Ran Li, Iris Ouyang and Andre Janse van Vuuren.

