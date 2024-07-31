Stocks Rally as Nvidia Soars 7% After Bullish Call: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks staged a rebound amid a rally in beaten-down chipmakers, with the latest economic data bolstering bets the Federal Reserve will signal a rate cut in September.

Equities saw solid gains as Nvidia Corp. surged 7% after being renamed the top US chip stock pick by Morgan Stanley analysts. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. jumped on a bullish outlook. The US Treasury left its quarterly issuance of longer-term debt unchanged for the second straight time, and maintained its guidance that it doesn’t expect to need increasing issuance of notes and bonds for “several quarters.”

A broad gauge of US labor cost growth closely watched by the Fed cooled in the second quarter by more than forecast. Anerican companies added the fewest number of workers since the start of the year and wage growth slowed, consistent with signs of a softer labor demand.

Fed officials are likely to move closer to lowering interest rates from a two-decade high this week by signaling a potential rate cut in September, though they may stop short of providing details beyond that. The decision will be announced via a post-meeting statement at 2 p.m. in Washington. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will hold a press conference 30 minutes later.

To Thierry Wizman at Macquarie, the Fed will need to “thread a needle.”

“A too-strong signal of a coming September rate cut may scare traders into thinking that the Fed sees abrupt economic weakness ahead,” he noted. “A too-weak signal, where a rate cut hinges on the data ‘evolving as we expect’ in the context of lingering attentiveness to inflation may not sound satisfactory to the bulls.”

The S&P 500 climbed 1.3%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 2.3% and the Russell 2000 of smaller firms added 0.6%. As Meta Platforms Inc. gets ready to report earnings, investors will be hoping it can do a better job than Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc. in convincing Wall Street that lofty spending on AI will be worth it. Boeing Co. was little changed after appointing a new chief.

Treasury 10-year yields declined three basis points to 4.11%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5%. Oil jumped after Hamas said Israel killed its political leader, stoking geopolitical risks. The yen climbed as the Bank of Japan raised interest rates and announced plans to cut bond purchases.

The road ahead for investors is looking rough right now as policy gatherings by the world’s most important central banks come at the start of what’s historically the worst two months for US stock returns.

In the past three decades, the S&P 500 Index in August and September has averaged respective losses of 0.5% and 0.7%, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Those seasonal patterns create another headache for traders since the broadening of this year’s powerful stock-market rally hangs on what the Federal Reserve signals about interest rates once its two-day meeting wraps up this afternoon.

Corporate Highlights:

The Biden administration is preparing to implement a sweeping new trade restriction — known as the foreign direct product rule — to keep China from accessing advanced semiconductor technology. But Tokyo Electron Ltd., ASML Holding NV and other chip companies in the Netherlands and Japan are expected to be exempt from the new limits, said the people, asking not to be identified discussing private negotiations.

Johnson Controls International Plc’s has launched a search for a new chief executive officer to succeed George Oliver, who plans to retire from the provider of commercial building systems and software.

Mastercard Inc. reported profit that beat analysts’ estimates on strength in customer spending and online payments.

Delta Air Lines Inc. is bracing for a $500 million negative impact from the technology breakdown this month that led to thousands of canceled flights and tarnished the carrier’s reputation.

T-Mobile US Inc. reported new monthly mobile-phone subscribers that exceeded analyst estimates, joining its peers in wooing new customers in the second quarter.

Dupont de Nemours Inc. second-quarter profit exceeded investor expectations, as AI-driven demand for semiconductors drove gains in its electronics business.

Citigroup Inc. is working to fix compliance issues linked to rules that protect customers’ insured deposits, according to a person familiar with the matter.

KKR & Co. posted a second-quarter profit that beat Wall Street estimates as the buyout firm generated more income than expected from selling assets.

Humana Inc. warned of higher-than-expected inpatient hospital admissions that point toward elevated costs for the insurer.

Samsung Electronics Co. reported its fastest pace of net income growth since 2010 and said it plans to double output of the high-end chips fueling the artificial intelligence boom next year.

Pinterest Inc. warned that revenue in the current quarter will be lower than analysts’ predictions.

Key events this week:

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, unemployment, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, ISM Manufacturing, Thursday

Amazon, Apple earnings, Thursday

Bank of England rate decision, Thursday

US employment, factory orders, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1.3% as of 9:30 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 2.3%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.8%

The MSCI World Index rose 1.4%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 2.5%

The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5%

The euro rose 0.3% to $1.0847

The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.2850

The Japanese yen rose 1.7% to 150.17 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $66,436.48

Ether rose 1.5% to $3,329.59

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 4.10%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.31%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 3.99%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 3% to $76.94 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $2,420.73 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.