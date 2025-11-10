Stocks Rally as Shutdown Progress Fuels Optimism: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks rallied and bonds fell as optimism that lawmakers are moving closer to a deal to end the longest shutdown in US history spurred demand for risky assets.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.9% after a group of Senate Democrats broke with their party on a procedural measure to help Republicans advance a funding bill. Nasdaq 100 contracts gained 1.5% after the underlying index suffered its worst week since April. Nvidia Corp. led gains among the Magnificent Seven tech stocks in premarket trading, rising more than 3%.

Monday’s optimistic tone offered some relief after a volatile week, when worries over stretched valuations fueled a sharp selloff in technology stocks. Ending the shutdown would give investors greater clarity on key economic data such as jobs and inflation, helping to lift the fog around the outlook for interest rates.

“It’s only the opening act in what could still be a drawn-out political drama, but investors are seizing on any sign of progress,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote. “They need to understand where the US economy stands, where inflation and jobs are headed and what the Fed should do next.”

The risk-on mood spread across markets, lifting oil, metals and Bitcoin. Europe’s Stoxx 600 was on track for its biggest gain since July. US Treasuries fell across the curve, pushing the 10-year yield up three basis points to 4.13%. Gold also advanced on prospects of a Federal Reserve rate cut next month.

How soon the shutdown will end remains uncertain. The Senate has yet to schedule a final vote, while the measure must also pass the House before reaching President Donald Trump for his signature.

“There’s some relief because the shutdown could have had a negative impact on jobs and consumption during the last quarter of end of the year,” said Fabien Benchetrit, head of target allocation for France and southern Europe at BNP Paribas Asset Management. “What I’m really watching at the moment is the data for jobs. I fear that the level of layoffs may reach the highest levels in the past four years.”

Corporate News:

Diageo Plc named Dave Lewis, the former head of supermarket chain Tesco Plc, its new chief executive officer as the maker of Guinness stout and Johnnie Walker seeks to reboot after a period turmoil. Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said he had asked Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. for more chip supplies as artificial intelligence demand remained strong. TSMC also reported slowing growth in its revenue in October, potentially another indication that AI demand was moderating as the market turns frothy. Private equity firm Permira is nearing an agreement to acquire JTC Plc, the London-listed provider of fund solutions and corporate services, according to people familiar with the matter. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.3% as of 9:39 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.9% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1.5% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.9% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 1.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1567 The Japanese yen fell 0.5% to 154.19 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1228 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3173 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.9% to $106,459.51 Ether rose 1% to $3,615.4 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.13% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.68% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.48% Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.9% to $64.20 a barrel Spot gold rose 2.1% to $4,084.77 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Subrat Patnaik.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.