Stocks Rally Fades as Stagflation Chatter Emerges: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks almost wiped out their advance and bond yields rose after data pointed to an economy that is slowwing amid stubborn inflationary pressures, posing a challenge to the outlook for Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Equities lost steam following a report showing US consumer sentiment declined in early May to a six-month low as short-term inflation expectations and concerns about the job market picked up. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said the central bank should proceed “carefully and deliberately” as policymakers move toward the Fed’s 2% inflation goal. Federal Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan said it’s still too early to think about lowering borrowing costs.

“Uncertainty about the inflation path could suppress consumer spending in the coming months,” said Jeff Roach at LPL Financial. “The Fed is walking a tightrope as they balance both mandates of price stability and growth. Although it’s not our base case, we do see rising risks of ‘stagflation,’ a concern the markets will have to deal with.”

Stocks still headed toward their third straight week of gains — the longest winning streak since February. The S&P 500 hovered near 5,220, just a few points away from its all-time high of 5,254.35. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed for an eighth straight day — the longest winning run since December. Treasury 10-year yields advanced five basis points to 4.50%.

Corporate Highlights:

Novavax Inc. signed a $1.2 billion licensing agreement with Sanofi that includes commercializing a combined Covid-19 and flu shot.

US regulators’ decision on whether to approve Moderna Inc.’s vaccine for RSV has been delayed due to “administrative constraints” at the Food and Drug Administration, the company said.

3M Co. was raised to buy at HSBC, which noted the company’s earnings showed nascent signs of an “inflection in growth and margin gains from restructuring” at the manufacturing giant.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. saw April sales jump 60% as sustained artificial-intelligence demand was helped by the beginnings of a recovery in consumer electronics.

Sweetgreen Inc. increased its annual sales projection — thanks in part to more expensive salads.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 10:35 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.1%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.8%

The MSCI World index rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.0765

The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.2511

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 155.81 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1% to $61,984.82

Ether fell 1.6% to $2,973.72

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 4.50%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.52%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.16%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $79.47 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.8% to $2,364.23 an ounce

