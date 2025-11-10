Stocks Rally on Bets Shutdown Endgame Is Near: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street traders rushed to the riskiest corners of the market, with stocks climbing alongside Bitcoin as the US Senate advanced a plan to end the longest-ever government shutdown and remove a significant economic headwind. Bonds fell.

The risk-on bid lifted the S&P 500 by 1%, following its worst week in about a month. Tech shares, which had been hit the hardest in recent days, drove the rally in equities on Monday. As the bid for safety waned, Treasuries lost steam while the dollar underperformed most of its major peers.

The US Senate took a major step toward re-opening the government after a group of moderate Democrats broke with their party leaders and voted to support a deal to end the record-breaking shutdown.

While the Senate has not yet scheduled a vote for final passage – and the House also needs to approve the measure before it goes to President Donald Trump – markets took the step as a breakthrough. Ending the shutdown would give investors access to economic data and more clarity on the outlook for Federal Reserve policy.

The market reaction might seem obvious, but it does make considerable sense, given that restoration of funding would remove a growth headwind, but also a huge chunk of uncertainty which had increasingly been clouding the outlook, according to Michael Brown at Pepperstone.

That would allow traders “to re-focus on what remains a solid bull case of the underlying economy remaining robust, earnings growth proving resilient, the monetary backdrop continuing to loosen, and a calmer tone being taken on trade,” he said.

Corporate Highlights:

Verizon Communications Inc. is looking to raise about $10 billion in the corporate bond market to fund its acquisition of Frontier Communications Parent Inc., joining a surge in jumbo debt sales from borrowers in recent weeks as they seek to take advantage of relatively easy market conditions. Tyson Foods Inc. said it expects results for next year to be little changed as its beef segment continues to lose money, even as the Trump administration points to the meatpacking industry for driving up prices. Coinbase Global Inc. plans to launch a platform that will allow select groups of investors early access to new cryptocurrencies, before those tokens are made available for trading on its main exchange. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. reported slowing growth in monthly revenue as investors debate the sustainability of an AI boom that has propelled the stocks of customers like Nvidia Corp. this year. Barrick Mining Corp. boosted its quarterly dividend and expanded a share buyback program after bullion’s record-breaking rally. The gold producer also said it’s undertaking an operational review. Metsera Inc. shares tumbled after Novo Nordisk A/S declined to further raise its offer for the US maker of an experimental weight-loss drug, bringing a bidding war with Pfizer Inc. to an end. Roche Holding AG said a multiple sclerosis drug showed it could work for most forms of the disease in two late-stage trials, cutting the number of relapses compared to another treatment over nearly two years. Restaurant Brands International Inc. agreed to sell a majority stake in the China unit of its Burger King chain, part of a plan to ignite growth there. Diageo Plc named Dave Lewis, known for his turnaround of UK grocer Tesco Plc, its new chief executive officer in a surprise move as the maker of Johnnie Walker seeks its own reboot after a period of turmoil. British Broadcasting Corp. Director-General Tim Davie is resigning from the UK national broadcaster amid allegations it misled viewers by editing President Donald Trump’s remarks in a Panorama documentary last year. Private equity firm Permira agreed to acquire JTC Plc, the London-listed provider of fund solutions and corporate services, for £2.3 billion ($3 billion). A landmark lithium deal between Chile’s SQM and state-owned Codelco cleared its final major hurdle with China granting conditional approval, paving the way for the venture to ramp up production. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1% as of 9:30 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.5% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.5% The MSCI World Index rose 0.9% Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 1.8% The Russell 2000 Index rose 1.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1564 The British pound was little changed at $1.3164 The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 154.10 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.6% to $106,177.39 Ether rose 0.7% to $3,604.19 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.11% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.67% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.46% The yield on 2-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 3.58% The yield on 30-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.70% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $60.01 a barrel Spot gold rose 2.1% to $4,084.73 an ounce ©2025 Bloomberg L.P.