Stocks Rally Stalls as Trump Threatens 25% Tariffs: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A global equity rally paused and bonds extended their slide after President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threats stoked concern about a widening trade war.

Contracts on the S&P 500 edged lower after the index topped its January record on Tuesday, while Nasdaq futures traded steady. A slew of earnings reports also dented sentiment, with Arista Networks Inc., Occidental Petroleum Corp., Celanese Corp. and Bumble Inc. all dropping in premarket trading after results. Super Micro Computer Inc. rallied, however, after issuing an aggressive long-term revenue outlook.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 Index shed 0.5% after Trump brandished possible levies of around 25% on automobile, semiconductor and pharmaceutical imports. His comments added to the a fragile market picture as hopes for an end to the war in Ukraine were tempered by the exclusion of Ukrainian and European officials from US-Russia talks held on Tuesday.

Some investors are also concerned about Germany’s national election on Sunday. While Friedrich Merz of the center-right opposition is expected to become chancellor, polls suggest the far-right Alternative for Germany will become the second-biggest party in parliament.

“I have been selling quite a lot over the last two days as Europe is now pricing the best possible scenario for the next catalysts, which is the Ukraine ceasefire and German elections,” said Alberto Tocchio, a portfolio manager at Kairos Partners. “The situation might get bumpy as both events are going to be more complicated than what the market thinks.”

Traders’ attention will focus now on minutes from the Federal Reserve’s most recent interest-rate meeting, which could offer clues on the monetary policy outlook.

While inflation has been slowing, many fear the effect of Trump’s tariff push on prices. Several officials, including Governor Christopher Waller and San Francisco Fed chief Mary Daly, have signaled rates will stay on hold until inflation slows significantly.

On Wednesday, the European Central Bank’s Isabel Schnabel said the bank will have to discuss pausing or ending its rate-cut campaign.

Her comments pushed the euro 0.2% lower against the dollar, while bond yields rose across Europe, with 10-year German bund yields — the benchmark borrowing rate for the euro area — up about five basis points. Meanwhile, British 10-year gilt yields rose about six basis points after data showed inflation at a 10-month high.

Investors are also pricing increased government spending on defense should the war in Ukraine draw to an end.

“When you think about the outcome of any peace treaty between Ukraine and Russia, that will involve a huge uplift in defense spending from European countries,” said Lilian Chovin, head of asset allocation at Coutts & Co.

Key events this week:

Fed minutes, Wednesday

China loan prime rates, Thursday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index, Thursday

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee and Alberto Musalem speak, Thursday

Eurozone HCOB manufacturing & services PMI, Friday

US S&P Global manufacturing & services PMI, existing home sales, consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 7:13 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.5%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.0426

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.2582

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 151.84 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.5% to $96,416.54

Ether rose 2.8% to $2,724.34

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.57%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 2.54%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.61%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.9% to $72.47 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Winnie Hsu.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.